Hydrogel Helps Repair Damaged Nerves, Says Study

The research team from Nanjing University in China wanted to develop an effective, fast-acting treatment that could replace autologous nerve transplantation.For this purpose, they decided to explore conducting hydrogels -- water-swollen, biocompatible polymers that can transmit bioelectrical signals.The researchers prepared a tough but stretchable conductive hydrogel containing polyaniline and polyacrylamide.The crosslinked polymer had a 3D microporous network that, once implanted, allowed nerve cells to enter and adhere, helping restore lost tissue.The team showed that the material could conduct bioelectrical signals through a damaged sciatic nerve removed from a toad. Then, they implanted the hydrogel into rats with sciatic nerve injuries.Two weeks later, the rats' nerves recovered their bioelectrical properties, and their walking improved compared with untreated rats."Because the electricity-conducting properties of the material improve with irradiation by near-infrared light, which can penetrate tissues, it could be possible to further enhance nerve conduction and recovery in this way," the study authors wrote.Source: IANS