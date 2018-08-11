Bottlenecks in Drug Research Resolved by New AI Based Technology

A new AI based technology can significantly speed up the discovery of new drugs and reduce the need for costly and time-consuming laboratory tests, reveals a new study.
P2K can predict the binding of biosequences in seconds and potentially reduce bottlenecks in drug research. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to leverage deep knowledge from data instead of relying solely on classical machine learning.
‘Cancer patients could be benefited with the new P2K technology, which identifies the interaction between cancer treatment with proteins that helps prevent various future unknown side effects.’
Read More..
"P2K is a game changer given its ability to reveal subtle protein
associations entangled in complex physiochemical environments and
powerfully predict interactions based only on sequence data," said
Andrew Wong, professor, Systems Design Engineering, and Founding
Director, Centre for Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence (CPAMI).
"The ability to access this deep knowledge from proven scientific
results will shift biological research going forward. P2K has the power
to transform how data could be used in the future."
Although a large amount of biological sequence data has been
collected, extracting meaningful and useful knowledge hasn't been easy.
P2K algorithms tackle this challenge by disentangling multiple
associations to identify and predict amino acid bindings that govern
protein interactions.
Since P2K is much faster than existing biosequence
analysis software with almost 30 per cent better prediction accuracy,
it could significantly speed up the discovery of new drugs. By drawing
information from databases in the Cloud, P2K could predict how tumor
proteins and potential cancer treatments would interact.
Although still in the early prototype stage, Professor Wong and his
team have made the online P2K system available publicly to researchers
to start identifying new bio-sequence interactions.
"Putting this AI technology in the hands of biomedical researchers
will generate immediate results, which could be used for future
scientific discoveries," said Antonio Sze-To, research associate,
Systems Design Engineering, and co-inventor of P2K.
Since it analyzes sequential data, the applicability of P2K isn't
limited to biomedical research. P2K could benefit the financial industry
by making useful associations and predictions for smart trading or the
cybersecurity sector by predicting the likelihood of a potential cyber
attack.
The research paper, "Pattern to Knowledge: Deep Knowledge-Directed
Machine Learning for Residue-Residue Interaction Prediction" was
recently published in Nature's Scientific Reports.
Source: Eurekalert