medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Patient Satisfaction Soars after Adam's Apple Reduction Surgery

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 8, 2018 at 1:04 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study spotlights that there is a tremendous increase in the patient satisfaction rates after 'Adam's apple' reduction surgery. The findings of the study are published in the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery--Global OpenŪ.
Patient Satisfaction Soars after Adam's Apple Reduction Surgery
Patient Satisfaction Soars after Adam's Apple Reduction Surgery

Cosmetic surgery to reduce the masculine appearance of the "Adam's apple" has a high patient satisfaction rate, according to a new study.

But plastic surgeons performing this procedure must balance the cosmetic results against the need for caution to prevent irreversible voice changes, according to the outcomes study by Jeffrey H. Spiegel, MD, and colleagues of Boston University Medical Center. Their study presents a new questionnaire for use in assessing the cosmetic outcomes and quality-of-life impact of Adam's apple reduction surgery in transgender and other patients.

Most Patients 'Very Satisfied' with the Results of Adam's Apple Reduction

The researchers evaluated patient satisfaction after Adam's apple reduction surgery. Known to plastic surgeons as aesthetic chondrolaryngoplasty, the procedure is sometimes called "tracheal shaving." The Adam's apple, developing during puberty from an increase in the size of the larynx and thyroid cartilage, is more prominent in males than females.

Chondrolaryngoplasty is performed in patients who want to decrease the masculine appearance of the Adam's apple. It is most often performed in transgender women as part of facial feminization surgery, but may be requested by other patients as well. Since 2006, Dr. Spiegel has performed over 600 chondrolaryngoplasty procedures.

The procedure involves reducing the most prominent part of the thyroid cartilage. Ideally, the surgeon would completely remove the forward-projecting cartilage. However, if surgery is too aggressive, there's a risk that the larynx and vocal cords could be affected, resulting in permanent voice changes.

"This is particularly devastating in transgender females, in whom lowering the voice can be especially traumatic and a difficult handicap to overcome," Dr. Spiegel and colleagues write. "The aesthetic results must be balanced with the goal of minimizing the risk of over-resection and voice change."

The researchers created a seven-item questionnaire to assess the physical, emotional, and social quality of life after chondrolaryngoplasty, assessing. The researchers contacted Dr. Spiegel's first 112 patients, 45 of whom responded to the questionnaire.

Sixty percent of patients indicated that they were "very" or "completely" satisfied with the appearance of their neck and Adam's apple. Only 13 percent said that they were "not at all" satisfied; 15 percent felt that the results limited their social or professional appearance.

About 55 percent of patients felt that the appearance of their neck/Adam's apple was the "best that it could be," while only 25 percent said they were interested in further surgery. None of the patients experienced any long-term voice changes.

Dr. Spiegel and colleagues also performed an additional anatomical study to evaluate the potential for refining the tracheal shave technique in feminization procedures. The results suggested it might be possible to carry the incision lower so as to further reduce the prominence of the tracheal cartilage. However, at least until further research is carried out, the researchers conclude that this maneuver poses "too strong of a risk."

Meanwhile, the new outcomes study, using a procedure-specific questionnaire, will be helpful to plastic surgeons in informing patients about the expected results of Adam's apple reduction surgery.

"We can tell them that three-quarters of patients have an adequate reduction in the size of the thyroid cartilage and that the majority are very satisfied with their outcome," Dr. Spiegel and coauthors write.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Cosmetic Surgery vs. Plastic Surgery

Find out about the differences between plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery and how they can make a difference to your quality of life.

Cosmetic Surgery in UK Falls from a Record-Breaking High

Fashion and entertainment commentators have said the growing influence of a wave of social media celebrities could be behind the slump in demand.

Why Should You Quit Smoking Before Cosmetic Surgery?

Quitting smoking before cosmetic surgery will have a positive effect on the outcome of the procedure and decrease the risk of complications.

Cosmetic Surgery- A Blessing in Disguise

Cosmetic surgery carries with it a risk of infections, pain, long recovery times; no guaranteed 'makeover'

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is good as a salad dressing or as a pickling agent but how effective is this ancient folk remedy in treating chronic ailments? Find out 

Fat Burning Fruits

There are many fat-burning fruits. You can eat a fat-burning diet with the help of these belly fat-burning fruits. Eat them raw or make fat-burning fruit smoothies.

Fat-Burning Foods for Men

What are the best fat-burning foods? Some vegetables like spinach, mushrooms; certain nuts, legumes and lentils help burn fat.

Health Benefits of Eating Apples

Apples are delicious fruits that are loaded with essential nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals. Apples offer remarkable health benefits that are needed for overall health.

Your Winter Dietary Essentials

Every season calls for a food shift. The winter season shift is the best and sweetest. Oranges, amla, carrots, peas, leafy vegetables and guavas are some of the winter must haves.

More News on:

Apple Cider Vinegar Your Winter Dietary Essentials Health Benefits of Eating Apples Fat Burning Fruits Fat-Burning Foods for Men 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Baby Food - Basics

Baby Food - Basics

When your baby displays an active interest in food that grown-ups eat, you may begin feeding ...

 Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

This native western Malaysia fruit packs a punch with its health benefits. From seeds to its bark, ...

 Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive