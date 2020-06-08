Bone Drug Could Benefit Patients With Knee Osteoarthritis

Using data from the Osteoarthritis Initiative, a longitudinal cohort of people with or at risk for knee OA, the researchers identified women who started bisphosphonates and matched them to women who weren't on the drug. Measurements in bone marrow lesion volume were taken when they first started on bisphosphonate and then a year later. Changes in bone marrow lesion volume between the two groups were then compared."When we looked at those who had bone marrow lesions at baseline, we found that the women who started bisphosphonates had had more bone marrow lesions that decreased in size than the women who did not start bisphosphonates," explained corresponding author Tuhina Neogi, MD, PhD, professor of medicine and epidemiology at Boston University Schools of Medicine and Public Health."These results suggest that bisphosphonates do not appear to be harmful, at least over one year, and perhaps may even help decrease bone marrow lesions in those that have them."According to the researchers, effective treatments for osteoarthritis are desperately needed. "By examining existing data for potential signals of efficacy and safety, we can identify potentially promising therapies that should be further tested in trials with the aim to ameliorate the pain of osteoarthritis and improve the quality of life for the millions of people worldwide that have this disease," added Neogi, chief of rheumatology at Boston Medical Center.Source: Eurekalert