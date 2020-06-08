Gallbladder Infection Surgery Safer During Pregnancy Than After

The study examined the records of a national sample of 6,390 pregnant women admitted to a hospital with acute cholecystitis from the Nationwide Readmission Database between the dates of January 2010 and September 2015.Despite national guidelines, only 38.2% of women had surgery to remove their gallbladders at the time they presented with cholecystitis during pregnancy.Pregnant women with cholecystitis who did not undergo gallbladder surgery were three times more likely to have maternal-fetal complications relative to those who did have surgery.The maternal-fetal complications investigated included a combination of stillbirth, poor fetal growth, abortion, preterm delivery, C-section, obstetric bleeding, venous thromboembolism and intraamniotic infection.These differences were mostly driven by an increase in poor fetal growth, preterm delivery and C-section among those pregnant women who did not have gallbladder surgery.says first author Arturo J. Rios-Diaz, MD, a 4th year resident in the department of Surgery.Women who did not have surgery during their pregnancy were also 61% more likely to be readmitted to the hospital within 30 days of being discharged, and 95% more likely to be readmitted with a maternal-fetal complication.says co-author Vincenzo Berghella, director of the Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine at Jefferson.says Dr. Palazzo.Source: Eurekalert