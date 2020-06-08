by Samhita Vitta on  August 6, 2020 at 4:09 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Gallbladder Infection Surgery Safer During Pregnancy Than After
Cholecystitis is a condition when gallstones cause inflammation of the gallbladder. Cholecytitis is common during pregnancy resulting in intense pain. Surgery to remove gallbladder during pregnancy is better than postponing the surgery until after childbirth, according to study.

"Current guidelines recommend surgery for acute cholecystitis during pregnancy, but many patients and providers delay surgery," says senior author on the study, Francesco Palazzo, MD, Vice Chair of Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. "We wanted to know how often the guidelines were followed, and whether following those guidelines did indeed improve outcomes for pregnant women."

The study was published in the Annals of Surgery.


The study examined the records of a national sample of 6,390 pregnant women admitted to a hospital with acute cholecystitis from the Nationwide Readmission Database between the dates of January 2010 and September 2015.

Despite national guidelines, only 38.2% of women had surgery to remove their gallbladders at the time they presented with cholecystitis during pregnancy.

Pregnant women with cholecystitis who did not undergo gallbladder surgery were three times more likely to have maternal-fetal complications relative to those who did have surgery.

The maternal-fetal complications investigated included a combination of stillbirth, poor fetal growth, abortion, preterm delivery, C-section, obstetric bleeding, venous thromboembolism and intraamniotic infection.

These differences were mostly driven by an increase in poor fetal growth, preterm delivery and C-section among those pregnant women who did not have gallbladder surgery.

"The data doesn't tell us exactly why these complications occurred, just that they were more common in women whose surgeries were delayed after accounting for differences between the groups," says first author Arturo J. Rios-Diaz, MD, a 4th year resident in the department of Surgery.

Women who did not have surgery during their pregnancy were also 61% more likely to be readmitted to the hospital within 30 days of being discharged, and 95% more likely to be readmitted with a maternal-fetal complication.

"It can be quite scary and painful for pregnant women to experience cholecystitis," says co-author Vincenzo Berghella, director of the Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine at Jefferson.

"Many physicians are uncomfortable recommending surgery for pregnant women. But these data clearly show that there are risks with waiting out surgery. Patients and physicians should always first discuss the management option which would be chosen if the patient were not pregnant. Like for almost all other medical conditions which can occur in pregnancy, the best option, in this case surgery with removal of the gallbladder, should be done regardless of being pregnant or not."

"Classically, physicians have been trained that surgery should be discouraged in the first trimester, and third trimester," says Dr. Palazzo. "But those beliefs have been based on poor-quality and outdated studies. The data suggest that the risks may be much greater for women with cholecystitis who don't get surgery until after childbirth."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Acute Cholecystitis May Mimic or Coexists With Cardiovascular Problems
Acute cholecystitis may present as a cardiovascular disease and misdiagnosis may occur due to ECG changes and biomarkers suggestive of cardiac pathology.
READ MORE
Managing Crohn's Disease During Pregnancy
Women with Crohn's disease need to consult a doctor at the time of contraception. Complications in pregnancy can be avoided as long as the disease is in a check with proper medications.
READ MORE
COVID-19 and Pregnancy: What Women Need to Know
Pregnant women should practice public health measures that have been recommended and be mindful about whom they are exposed to. They should take extra precautions to safeguard their health and that of their child's.
READ MORE
Diabetes During Pregnancy May Up Risk of Heart Disease in Children
Children born to diabetic mothers exhibit increased rates of early-onset heart disease, depending on the extent of exposure to diabetes in the uterus. It could be prevented by treating diabetic women before pregnancy.
READ MORE
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.
READ MORE
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.
READ MORE
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.
READ MORE
Gallstones
The gallbladder is a small pear-shaped organ that stores and concentrates bile Gallstones are crystalline stones that form inside the gall bladder or bile duct.
READ MORE
Home Pregnancy Test
A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.
READ MORE
Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.
READ MORE
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.
READ MORE
Trimester of pregnancy
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

GallstonesTrimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyPsychological Changes In PregnancyDrugs in Pregnancy and LactationBreech Presentation and DeliveryAir travel: To fly or not to flyPregnancy and Antenatal Care