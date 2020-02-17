medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Clinical Trials News

Test Detects Immune Response in Ovarian Cancer Patients

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 17, 2020 at 9:32 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Ovarian cancer can be detected by testing for a specific immune biomarker that allows clinicians to identify whether growths on the ovaries are cancerous or not, without the need for tests like MRI scans or ultrasounds.
Test Detects Immune Response in Ovarian Cancer Patients
Test Detects Immune Response in Ovarian Cancer Patients

Ovarian cancer is one of the most common gynaecologic cancers, with the highest mortality rate. About 300,000 new cases are diagnosed globally each year, with an estimated 60% of women dying within five years after diagnosis.

Show Full Article


The clinical trial was conducted in two hospitals in Melbourne, Australia, with the results published in Scientific Reports.

Senior Author and Chief Investigator, RMIT University's Professor Magdalena Plebanski, said the test could be an important diagnostic tool for assessing suspicious ovarian growths before operations.

"Our new test is as accurate as the combined results of a standard blood test and ultrasound," said Plebanski, a Senior National Health and Medical Research Council Fellow at RMIT.

"This is especially important for women in remote or disadvantaged communities, where under-resourced hospitals may not have access to complex and expensive equipment like ultrasound machines or MRI scanners.

"It also means patients with benign cysts identified through imaging could potentially be spared unnecessary surgeries.

"This study looked at women with advanced ovarian cancer, but we hope further research could explore the potential for adding this biomarker to routine diagnostic tests at earlier stages of the disease."

The study used an immune marker for inflammation (IL-6) together with cancer markers to detect epithelial ovarian cancer in blood. Results were validated across two separate human trial cohorts.

"Ovarian cancer is the deadliest women's cancer, a statistic that has not changed in 30 years," Plebanski said.

"Every day in Australia, four women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer and three will die from the disease.

"Developing tests that are simpler and more practical may help get more women to hospital for treatment more effectively, with the hope that survival rates will improve."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer affects both the ovaries and is referred to as the 'silent killer' as the symptoms go unnoticed until the disease advances.

Meigs Syndrome

Meigs'' syndrome is a medical condition with a triad of symptoms including benign ovarian tumor, ascites and pleural effusion. Meigs'' syndrome accounts for approximately 1% of all ovarian tumors.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation

A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

More News on:

Ovarian CancerCancer and HomeopathyUndescended TesticlesCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtVaricoceleMyasthenia GravisMeigs SyndromeTesticle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Coronavirus

Too Much Sitting May Up Heart Disease Risk in Aging Women

Cocoa can Help People With Peripheral Artery Disease Walk Again
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive