medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Novel Method of Monitoring Cancer Radiation Therapy Doses

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 17, 2020 at 8:57 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New painless hydrogel can measure radiation doses of cancer patients. It can be applied directly to a patient's skin. Hydrogel contains gold salts and few amino acids.
Novel Method of Monitoring Cancer Radiation Therapy Doses
Novel Method of Monitoring Cancer Radiation Therapy Doses

Without radiation, the gel is colorless, but as it is exposed to radiation it becomes pink. The color intensity is directly correlated to the amount of radiation. The gel was developed by Dutta, Pushpavanam, Rege, and colleagues.

Show Full Article


More than half of all cancer patients undergo radiation therapy and the dose is critical. Too much and the surrounding tissue gets damaged, too little and the cancer cells survive.

Subhadeep Dutta and Karthik Pushpavanam, graduate students working in the lab of Kaushal Rege, Professor at Arizona State University in Tempe, and collaborators at Banner-M.D. Anderson in Gilbert, Arizona, developed a new way to monitor radiation doses that is cost-effective and easy to read. Dutta will present their research onat the 64th Annual Meeting of the Biophysical Society in San Diego, California.

Radiation therapy directs high energy beams to destroy the genetic material inside cells and prevent them from growing. Typically, a radiation therapy team decides the total dose of radiation, and then divides that total dose over several sessions.

The machines and calculations involved are usually spot-on as far as dosages, but sometimes variations, perhaps due to patient movement such as breathing, or in rare instances due to issues with the machine or software, can be causes for error. Monitoring the dose is critical as both overdosing and underdosing can compromise patient safety—too much healthy tissue or too little tumor can be destroyed in the process.

At the end of a treatment, it is painlessly peeled off the skin and the color is measured with a common and relatively inexpensive lab instrument, an absorption spectrometer.

Some dose monitors are currently available for patients. "One looks like a sheet of paper (Radiochromic Films), but it is sensitive to light and heat, so it must be carefully handled, and requires long processing times.

Another is a tiny sensor (NanoDot®), which is expensive and requires multiple arrays to cover an area of the skin. Ours can be used directly onto the skin and is relatively inexpensive," Dutta says.

The gel has performed well in testing and was recently used on canine cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy. "Our next plan is to convert it to an app-based system, where you can take a picture of a gel and that can predict the dose based on programming in the app. It's just measuring color, which is easy to do," says Dutta. The team is hopeful that future studies will lead to translation of this technology for use with human patients in the clinic.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Acute Radiation Syndrome

Acute radiation syndrome occurs when a person is exposed to a high dose of external penetrating radiation within a short time.

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Radiation Hazards

Ionizing radiation can damage living tissue in the human body. It strips away electrons from atoms breaks some chemical bonds.

Radiotherapy

A detailed account of radiation, its mode of action, side effects and dosage in the treatment of cancer.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

X-Ray

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief Overview of X-Ray  

More News on:

RadiotherapyX-RayCancer and HomeopathyHodgkins LymphomaNon-Hodgkins LymphomaReiki and Pranic HealingCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtRadiation Hazards
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Coronavirus

Too Much Sitting May Up Heart Disease Risk in Aging Women

Cocoa can Help People With Peripheral Artery Disease Walk Again
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive