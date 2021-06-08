Blood Clot Risk Factors for Cancer Patients

‘Individualized catheter to vein ratio can reduce the blood clot risk in cancer patients.’

"Catheters are commonly used to infuse medications or liquid nutrition, but they come with risks, particularly if the catheter is too big for the vein. Previous research has shown they can impede blood flow by up to 80 per cent," says,Dr Sharp, a UniSA vascular access device researcher who led the study.Data from 2438 patients with a peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) were analyzed from four hospitals across Australia and New Zealand. Later, they identified 39 cases of thrombosis.However, there is a lack of evidence showing which CVRs are safe for individual patients. Some clinicians don't measure veins at all.PICCs are commonly used because they are convenient, easy to insert and cheaper than other devices such as a port (a flexible tube placed into a vein in the chest), which is invasive and requires surgery. However, some researchers feel that PICCs are riskier.We can reduce these PICCs related risks by recommending specific limits on catheter-to-vein ratios for individual patients.These results obtained from this study will help nurses and doctors to provide safe care and reduce harm for people with cancer.Main limitation of this study is it did not find any increased risk of blood clots for non-cancer patients treated for infections via catheters.Source: Medindia