Blind People Four Times More Likely to Suffer Mental Health Problems

by Hannah Joy on April 12, 2022 at 10:58 PM
Blind People Four Times More Likely to Suffer Mental Health Problems

Vision impairment is linked to poor mental health, reveal a new research done by international development organization Sightsavers, University of Ilorin, and the Kogi State Ministry of Health, in Nigeria.

The study, published in the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene's (RSTMH) International Health Journal, estimates that blind people aged 50 years and over are nearly four times as likely to have self-reported symptoms of anxiety and / or depression than those with no vision impairment.

Individuals with severe vision impairment are almost three times as likely, and those with moderate visual impairment are twice as likely to report having mental health issues.

Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a visual impairment, yet little is understood about the connections between eye health and mental health, particularly in low- to middle-income countries, where impacts of vision loss are exacerbated by poverty and difficulties accessing health services.
The study, supported by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, used a statistical model, vision impairment assessment data and Washington Group anxiety and depression-related questions, to estimate the association between vision impairment and self-reported anxiety and / or depression of nearly 4,000 adults in Kogi State.

It calls for more research to be done into the relationship between mental health and vision impairment, so they can be effectively addressed through appropriate strategies incorporated during the design of eye health programs.

Selben Penzin, Senior Programme Manager - Eye Health at Sightsavers, commented: "The research highlights that there's a substantial mental health burden among people with vision impairment and that eye health shouldn't be considered in a silo; vision plays a critical role in overall health and wellbeing.

"It's important for governments and organizations to be aware that people with vision impairments may be more likely to have additional mental health needs and design health services to be sensitive to this. Improving vision through targeted policies and integration of inclusive eye health services into national health and education systems will improve independence, productivity, and wellbeing."

"Findings also show the need for further research to understand the knock-on effects of sight loss on mental health, and collaboration between governments and organizations across the world to address the issues."

The study also notes that the relationship between mental health and vision impairment varies by age and gender.

The probability of self-reported symptoms of anxiety and / or depression is estimated to be more than four times higher among men with severe visual impairment or blindness and more likely as men age, compared to women with the same levels of vision loss.

Social and cultural norms, differences in gender roles and coping styles may account for the gender difference; men are often more economically active than women in Nigeria and may feel the greater impact from visual impairment.

Previous studies suggest factors contributing to the association between vision impairment and poor mental health include the impact vision loss can have on independence, isolation, poverty and employment opportunities.



Source: Eurekalert
