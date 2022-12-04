Blind People Four Times More Likely to Suffer Mental Health Problems

Advertisement

Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a visual impairment, yet little is understood about the connections between eye health and mental health, particularly in low- to middle-income countries, where impacts of vision loss are exacerbated by poverty and difficulties accessing health services.The study, supported by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, used a statistical model, vision impairment assessment data and Washington Group anxiety and depression-related questions, to estimate the association between vision impairment and self-reported anxiety and / or depression of nearly 4,000 adults in Kogi State.It calls for more research to be done into the relationship between mental health and vision impairment, so they can be effectively addressed through appropriate strategies incorporated during the design of eye health programs.Selben Penzin, Senior Programme Manager - Eye Health at Sightsavers, commented: "The research highlights that there's a substantial mental health burden among people with vision impairment and that eye health shouldn't be considered in a silo; vision plays a critical role in overall health and wellbeing.The study also notes that the relationship between mental health and vision impairment varies by age and gender.The probability of self-reported symptoms of anxiety and / or depression is estimated to be more than four times higher among men with severe visual impairment or blindness and more likely as men age, compared to women with the same levels of vision loss.Social and cultural norms, differences in gender roles and coping styles may account for the gender difference; men are often more economically active than women in Nigeria and may feel the greater impact from visual impairment.Previous studies suggest factors contributing to the association between vision impairment and poor mental health include the impact vision loss can have on independence, isolation, poverty and employment opportunities.Source: Eurekalert