Vision Impairment Linked to High Mortality Risk
Study finds that vision impairment and blindness are associated with an increased risk of mortality.

Statistics show that over the next 30 years the number of people with vision impairment and blindness is estimated to rise more than twice the current number.

It's important to note that four of five vision impairment cases can be prevented or corrected. Cataracts and need for glasses (leading causes of vision loss and blindness across the world) are both avoidable.


For the study the researchers analysed data from 48,000 people obtained from 17 studies. Joshua Ehrlich is the study's lead author.

Findings showed that people severe vision impairment had a higher risk of all-cause mortality than those with mild vision impairment or normal vision.

Mortality risk increased by 29% for individuals with mild vision impairment and by 89% for those with severe vision impairment, compared to those with normal vision.

Ehlrich comments, "It's important these issues are addressed early on because losing your vision affects more than just how you see the world; it affects your experience of the world and your life."

"This analysis provides an important opportunity to promote not only health and wellbeing, but also longevity by correcting, rehabilitating, and preventing avoidable vision loss across the globe."

Ehrlich's previous research focused on the impact of late-life vision impairment on health and well-being, including its influence on dementia, depression, and loss of independence.



Source: Medindia

