About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Power of Kindness Improves Brain Health

by Hannah Joy on April 12, 2022 at 10:27 PM
Font : A-A+

Power of Kindness Improves Brain Health

Kindness is powerful and a new study reveals that it helps impact not just your brain health, but your entire family's brain health.

A cross-disciplinary team of researchers and clinicians from the Center for BrainHealth at The University of Texas at Dallas sought to understand whether an online kindness training program improves preschoolers' prosocial behaviors and their parents' resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement


The findings were published recently in Frontiers in Psychology by BrainHealth researchers Maria Johnson, MA, director of Youth & Family Innovations; Julie Fratantoni, PhD, cognitive neuroscientist and head of operations for The BrainHealth Project; Kathleen Tate, MA, clinician; and Antonia Moran, a graduate student at UT Dallas.

The team discovered that teaching and practicing kindness at home improves both parents' resilience and children's empathy.

The researchers studied the impact of an online kindness training program, adapted from the curriculum of Children's Kindness Network, founded by Ted Drier, on 38 mothers and their 3- to 5-year-old children.
Advertisement

The program, "Kind Minds with Moozie," features five short modules where a digital cow ("Moozie") describes creative exercises that parents can do with their kids to teach kindness.

"We aim to encourage parents to engage in practical, brain-healthy interactions with their children that aid in a better understanding of one another, especially during times of stress," said Johnson. "Research shows that kindness is a strong potentiator of vibrant social engagement, which in turn is a critical component of overall brain health."

To determine how kindness influences brain health, the team asked parents to survey their own resilience and report on their kids' empathy before and after the training program. They found that parents are more resilient and preschoolers are more empathetic after kindness training.

Both resilience and empathy require cognitive skills like responding well to stressors or considering different perspectives. Their findings, therefore, support the idea that kindness can influence cognitive function and overall brain health.

Surprisingly, the researchers found that children's empathy levels remained below average despite the noticeable improvement after training. This might be because COVID-19 safety measures significantly limited kids' normal social and emotional learning.

The researchers also tested whether understanding the science behind the kindness training program affects parents' resilience.

A random group of 21 participating mothers received a few additional paragraphs to read on the brain's flexibility and plasticity, but the researchers did not find any differences in the parents' level of resilience, or their children's empathy, with the addition of brain science teachings.

Parents can learn simple strategies for practicing kindness effectively, right in their own home, to create a brain-healthy environment for their kids.

"In times of stress, taking a moment to practice kindness for yourself and model it for your children can boost your own resilience and improve your child's prosocial behaviors," said Fratantoni. "Do not underestimate the power of kindness, because it can ultimately change and shape brain health."

The impacts of kindness may even extend beyond families. "Kindness can be a powerful brain health booster that raises resilience, not only for parents and families but for society as a whole," said Johnson.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Blood Pressure: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Blood Pressure: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Oral Health Care Guide for Healthy Ramadan Fasting
Oral Health Care Guide for Healthy Ramadan Fasting
World Parkinson's Day 2022—
World Parkinson's Day 2022— "Integrated Health Care"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Brain Food Language Areas in The Brain Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

Recommended Reading
Acts of Kindness Boost Health
Acts of Kindness Boost Health
Acts of kindness and helping others can be good for people's health and well-being, revealed new ......
Simple 5 Acts of Kindness to Follow When Dating Online
Simple 5 Acts of Kindness to Follow When Dating Online
Tips while Dating Online: Be kind and compassionate, respect boundaries, make them feel safe, ......
Acts of Kindness Help People Suffering from Social Anxiety to Mingle Easily
Acts of Kindness Help People Suffering from Social Anxiety to Mingle Easily
Interventions involving acts of kindness may over time help socially anxious people lead more ......
Just 7 Minutes of Loving-Kindness Meditation can Help Fight Racism
Just 7 Minutes of Loving-Kindness Meditation can Help Fight Racism
Some meditation techniques are about much more than feeling good, and might be an important tool ......
Ataxia
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or ...
Brain Food
Brain Food
It is a myth that the brain quits generating new cells once you reach adulthood. They are regenerati...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Language Areas in The Brain
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, writte...
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects A-Z Drug Brands in India Noscaphene (Noscapine) Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Find a Hospital Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Sanatogen Daily Calorie Requirements How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR