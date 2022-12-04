Power of Kindness Improves Brain Health

Advertisement

The team discovered that teaching and practicing kindness at home improves both parents' resilience and children's empathy.The researchers studied the impact of an online kindness training program, adapted from the curriculum of Children's Kindness Network, founded by Ted Drier, on 38 mothers and their 3- to 5-year-old children.The program, "Kind Minds with Moozie," features five short modules where a digital cow ("Moozie") describes creative exercises that parents can do with their kids to teach kindness.said Johnson.To determine how kindness influences brain health, the team asked parents to survey their own resilience and report on their kids' empathy before and after the training program. They found that parents are more resilient and preschoolers are more empathetic after kindness training.Both resilience and empathy require cognitive skills like responding well to stressors or considering different perspectives. Their findings, therefore, support the idea that kindness can influence cognitive function and overall brain health.Surprisingly, the researchers found that children's empathy levels remained below average despite the noticeable improvement after training. This might be because COVID-19 safety measures significantly limited kids' normal social and emotional learning.The researchers also tested whether understanding the science behind the kindness training program affects parents' resilience.A random group of 21 participating mothers received a few additional paragraphs to read on the brain's flexibility and plasticity, but the researchers did not find any differences in the parents' level of resilience, or their children's empathy, with the addition of brain science teachings.Parents can learn simple strategies for practicing kindness effectively, right in their own home, to create a brain-healthy environment for their kids.said Fratantoni.The impacts of kindness may even extend beyond families.said Johnson.Source: Eurekalert