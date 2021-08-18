Better Mental Health For Youth During COVID-19 Pandemic

Practicing simple steps like reduced passive screen time, having a structured daily schedule, and getting enough sleep can promote resilience against mental health problems in youth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced unprecedented change into the lives of children and adolescents. Many of these disruptions, coupled with pandemic-related stressors, are likely to increase depression, anxiety and behavioral problems in youths.
A new study by Maya Rosen of Harvard University, US, and colleagues recruited participants from two ongoing longitudinal studies of children and adolescents in the greater Seattle area.
‘Simple strategies that engage families can promote better mental health for youth during the COVID-19 pandemic.’
The youth ranged in age from 7 to 15 years old, were 47.8% female, and their racial and ethnic background reflected the Seattle are, with 66% of participants White, 11% Black, 11% Asian and 8% Hispanic or Latino.
Early in the pandemic, youths who spent less time on digital devices as well as those who consumed less than 2 hours of news per day had lower externalizing symptoms, while greater time spend in nature was marginally associated with lower internalizing symptoms.
Getting the recommended amount of sleep, and having a more structured daily routine during stay-at-home orders was associated with lower levels of externalizing psychopathology six months later.
Finally, the strong association between pandemic-related stressors and psychopathology was absent among children with lower amounts of screen time and news media consumption.
Mental health problems increased dramatically among children and adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly among those who experienced high levels of pandemic-related stressors.
This study a set of strategies that can be beneficial to families when considering how to support the mental health of their children during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
