Better Mental Health For Youth During COVID-19 Pandemic

Practicing simple steps like reduced passive screen time, having a structured daily schedule, and getting enough sleep can promote resilience against mental health problems in youth during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced unprecedented change into the lives of children and adolescents. Many of these disruptions, coupled with pandemic-related stressors, are likely to increase depression, anxiety and behavioral problems in youths.

‘Simple strategies that engage families can promote better mental health for youth during the COVID-19 pandemic.’





The youth ranged in age from 7 to 15 years old, were 47.8% female, and their racial and ethnic background reflected the Seattle are, with 66% of participants White, 11% Black, 11% Asian and 8% Hispanic or Latino.



Early in the pandemic, youths who spent less time on digital devices as well as those who consumed less than 2 hours of news per day had lower externalizing symptoms, while greater time spend in nature was marginally associated with lower internalizing symptoms.



Getting the recommended amount of sleep, and having a more structured daily routine during stay-at-home orders was associated with lower levels of externalizing psychopathology six months later.



Finally, the strong association between pandemic-related stressors and psychopathology was absent among children with lower amounts of screen time and news media consumption.



Mental health problems increased dramatically among children and adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly among those who experienced high levels of pandemic-related stressors.



This study a set of strategies that can be beneficial to families when considering how to support the mental health of their children during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.







A new study by Maya Rosen of Harvard University, US, and colleagues recruited participants from two ongoing longitudinal studies of children and adolescents in the greater Seattle area.