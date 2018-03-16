medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Better Hand Grip Strenth may Mean Better Heart Health

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 16, 2018 at 12:47 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A better hand grip strength may reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and also improve heart functioning, according to a new study.
Better Hand Grip Strenth may Mean Better Heart Health
Better Hand Grip Strenth may Mean Better Heart Health

Hand grip strength, often used as a measure for muscular strength, has also been associated with calculating the cardiovascular risk and mortality.

The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, found that people with stronger hand grips were often pumping more blood per heart beat despite having a lower heart mass.

This functioning further indicated that the heart is suffering less from a condition called remodelling -- reshaping of the heart muscle -- occurring in response to stressers such as high blood pressure or a heart attack.

Less remodelling is known to reduce the risk for cardiovascular events.

"Our study of over 4,600 people shows that better hand grip strength is associated with having a healthier heart structure and function," said Steffen Petersen, Professor at the Queen Mary University in Britain.

"Hand grip strength is an inexpensive, reproducible and easy to implement measure, and could become an important method for identifying those at a high risk of heart disease and preventing major life-changing events, such as heart attacks," the researcher suggested.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers analysed cardiovascular magnetic resonance images and data on hand grip strength from 5,065 participants.

They then constructed a statistical model that accounted for potential factors that could impact the data such as baseline demographics, cardiac risk factors, drivers of muscle mass, and physical activity level.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Can Resting Heart Rate, Hand Grip Strength Predict Future Pulmonary Health Problems?

Can Resting Heart Rate, Hand Grip Strength Predict Future Pulmonary Health Problems?

How something as simple as a patient's resting heart rate or handgrip strength can predict future pulmonary health problems has been illustrated by two studies.

Link Between Strength of Hand Grip and Dementia Explored

Link Between Strength of Hand Grip and Dementia Explored

A new study has linked dementia with the strength of hand grip and walking speed

Aggressive Boys Likelier to be Physically Stronger as Teenagers

Aggressive Boys Likelier to be Physically Stronger as Teenagers

Boys who are aggressive in their childhood tend to develop greater physical strength as teenagers, revealed a study conducted by Association for Psychological Science.

Lead Exposure linked to Premature Heart Disease Deaths

Lead Exposure linked to Premature Heart Disease Deaths

Estimating the contribution of low-level lead exposure is essential to understand the trends in cardiovascular deaths and develop new strategies to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Fiber Up Your Meals

Fiber Up Your Meals

A high fiber diet and good water intake are essential for a stress free body. High-fiber foods prevent overeating and is also the key to maintaining a healthy weight.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Top 5 Simple Steps to Nurture Your Vital Organs

Top 5 Simple Steps to Nurture Your Vital Organs

The vital organs of a human body are heart, brain, lungs, liver and kidneys. It is important to take care of the vital organs for a healthy living.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Fiber Up Your Meals Pericarditis Health Insurance - India Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Top 5 Simple Steps to Nurture Your Vital Organs 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult attention-deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition in adults seen as ...

 Drowsy Driving

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving means operating a motor vehicle when a person is unable to remain alert due to lack ...

 Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) involves cranial stimulation with pulsed, low-intensity ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...