WHO Flags 17 Disease-Causing Pathogens for Urgent Vaccine Development

WHO identifies 17 high-risk pathogens in urgent need of vaccines to prevent future outbreaks.

Prioritizing Vaccine Research: HIV, Malaria, and Tuberculosis

The World Health Organization (WHO) released a new study identifying 17 endemic pathogens in urgent need of vaccines. (The study published in the journalidentifies pathogens such as Group A streptococcus andas top disease control priorities in all regions. This study stresses the urgency to develop new vaccines for these pathogens that are increasingly becoming resistant to antimicrobials.The list also stresses long-standing priorities for vaccine research and development including for HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis -– three diseases that collectively take nearly 2.5 million lives each year. “The study uses broad regional expertise and data to assess vaccines that would not only significantly reduce diseases that greatly impact communities today but also reduce the medical costs that families and health systems face,” said Dr. Kate O’Brien, Director of the Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals Department at WHO.Cytomegalovirus, Influenza virus (broadly protective vaccine), Leishmania species, Norovirus, Plasmodium falciparum (malaria) are some pathogens which require further development of vaccines. Pathogens where vaccines are approaching regulatory approval, policy recommendation or introduction include dengue virus, Group B streptococcus, extra-intestinal pathogenic E. coli, Mycobacterium tuberculosis and Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).This new WHO global priority list of endemic pathogens for vaccine R&D also supports the Immunization Agenda 2030’s goal of ensuring that everyone, in all regions, can benefit from vaccines that protect them from serious diseases.The findings of this new report on endemic pathogens are part of WHO’s work to identify and support the research priorities and needs of immunisation programmes in low- and middle-income countries, to inform the global vaccine R&D agenda, and to strategically advance the development and uptake of priority vaccines, particularly against pathogens that cause the largest public health burden and greatest socioeconomic impact.Source-IANS