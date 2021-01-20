Best Indicator of COVID-19 – Loss of Smell

‘In patients with respiratory diseases, loss of smell was the best predictor of COVID-19, along with loss of taste and loss of other feelings in the mouth.’

Two major international studies have documented that loss of smell is the most frequently occurring symptom in cases of COVID-19, and it often lasts for a long time. Loss of taste, as well as other senses in the mouth, also occur often.Findings from the Danish part of the study, which consisted of 4,500 COVID-19 patients from 23 nationalities, show that on a scale of 1-100, the average loss of the sense of smell was 79.7, indicating large to complete sensory loss. Results also showed that among patients with respiratory diseases, loss of smell was probably the best indicator of COVID-19.Lead researcher Alexander Wieck Fjaeldstad states that it is important to be aware of this symptom as some times it may be the only one. He also stresses that out of the patients who lost their sense of smell, only half of them regained it after forty days.he adds.He explains that while the loss of smell removes the ability to sense an aroma in food, losing other senses simultaneously makes it more difficult to register what you're eating. Results showed that the sense of taste was also significantly reduced to 69, while the remaining sense of feeling in the mouth dropped to 37.3, both on a scale from 1-100.Alexander continues.Correlation between loss of the chemical senses and COVID-19 has been established in previous smaller studies, but these studies have a larger sample size from all over the world.