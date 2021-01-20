by Anjanee Sharma on  January 20, 2021 at 3:51 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Best Indicator of COVID-19 – Loss of Smell
Two major international studies have documented that loss of smell is the most frequently occurring symptom in cases of COVID-19, and it often lasts for a long time. Loss of taste, as well as other senses in the mouth, also occur often.

Findings from the Danish part of the study, which consisted of 4,500 COVID-19 patients from 23 nationalities, show that on a scale of 1-100, the average loss of the sense of smell was 79.7, indicating large to complete sensory loss. Results also showed that among patients with respiratory diseases, loss of smell was probably the best indicator of COVID-19.

Lead researcher Alexander Wieck Fjaeldstad states that it is important to be aware of this symptom as some times it may be the only one. He also stresses that out of the patients who lost their sense of smell, only half of them regained it after forty days.

"This differs from the picture we see with other viral infections and causes long-term discomfort for patients, both in relation to food and social contact, while at the same time causing them worry," he adds.

He explains that while the loss of smell removes the ability to sense an aroma in food, losing other senses simultaneously makes it more difficult to register what you're eating. Results showed that the sense of taste was also significantly reduced to 69, while the remaining sense of feeling in the mouth dropped to 37.3, both on a scale from 1-100.

"The results are in line with our own national studies and pave the way for future studies on risk factors for permanent sensory loss, along with a better understanding of the consequences of these sensory losses for the patients," Alexander continues.

Correlation between loss of the chemical senses and COVID-19 has been established in previous smaller studies, but these studies have a larger sample size from all over the world.




Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)
Phantosmia is a rare disorder that causes one to perceive nonexistent unpleasant odors, mainly smoky smells. It is caused by age, infectious diseases, mental health issues, brain tumors, among others.
READ MORE
Researchers Provide New Insights into Link Between Taste and Behavior
Evolutionary conserved brainstem circuits are the first relay for gustatory information in the vertebrate brain.
READ MORE
Extra Sensory Perception
Extra sensory perception is impressions formed in the right hemisphere of the brain without involvement of the sense organs.
READ MORE
Anosmia
Anosmia is the inability to perceive smell. Most patients with anosmia complain of losing the sense of taste (ageusia) and of not enjoying food.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Smell and Taste Disorders
Detailed medical history and physical examination can help to diagnose taste and smell impairment in a person.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

More News on:

AnosmiaSmell and Taste DisordersCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake