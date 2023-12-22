About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Bengaluru Registers 21 Fresh COVID Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 22 2023 6:34 AM

Bengaluru Registers 21 Fresh COVID Cases
The Department of Health and Family Welfare in Karnataka has reported 21 new positive Covid cases within the state in the past 24 hours, with no associated fatalities.

COVID Update in Karnataka

"Among these, 85 are isolated at //home while 20 persons have been hospitalized. Nine are being treated in the ICU. The positivity rate has come down to 1.6 percent from 2.47 percent on Wednesday. The case fatality rate stands at zero percent," an official said.

The COVID JN.1 strain denotes a novel variant of the virus, potentially signaling changes in transmissibility or characteristics. Monitoring and studying this strain are crucial to understand its behavior and impact on public health measures.

Advertisement
A total of 2,263 Covid tests done were conducted in the last 24 hours for symptomatic persons among which 1,791 were RT-PCR and 472 are RAT.

Source-IANS

Recommended Readings
Latest Coronavirus News
View All
Advertisement