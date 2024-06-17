Bedtime Battles: Parents Struggle With Anxious Children, Sleepless Nights

A new national poll suggests that bedtime can be a battleground for many families, with nearly a quarter of parents reporting their child has trouble sleeping due to worry or anxiety. The University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health points to the importance of consistent bedtime routines and a sleep-conducive environment for promoting good sleep in young children (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). According to the poll, common reasons behind bedtime struggles include nighttime worries in children. Nearly one in five parents reported giving their child melatonin to aid sleep, and a third said they stay in the room until their child falls asleep.
Parents Can Help Ease Nighttime AnxietyExperts recommend that parents offer comfort and reassurance to children who are anxious at bedtime. A consistent bedtime routine that allows time for children to talk about their day’s worries can be helpful.
The poll found that most parents have a bedtime routine for their children, however, consistency is key. A predictable bedtime routine provides a sense of security and comfort for children and signals that it’s time to wind down.
Promote a Sleep Environment Conducive to SleepThe sleep environment also plays a big role in a child’s sleep quality. Ideally, children should sleep in their own quiet bedroom with minimal noise from other family members. A nightlight can be helpful, but it should not shine directly in the child’s face.
Avoid Electronics in the Bedroom:Experts recommend keeping electronics such as tablets and televisions out of children’s bedrooms. The blue light emitted by these screens disrupts the natural production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles.
While melatonin is a natural hormone that regulates sleep, it’s important to talk to a pediatrician before giving it to your child. These products have not been rigorously tested for safety and effectiveness in children and their long-term impact is unknown.
Be Consistent in Your Approach to Night Wakings:Some children are prone to nightmares and may have difficulty getting back to sleep. Parents should decide on an approach to night wakings and stick with it, whether it’s taking the child back to bed or allowing them to stay in the parents’ room.
As children grow, their sleep needs change. Parents may need to gradually adjust sleep routines to accommodate these changes, such as dropping naps or transitioning from a crib to a toddler bed.
