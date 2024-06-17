Genomic Insights into Women's Aging

Genomic analysis indicates that inherited DNA may affect how women's cells handle chromosomal changes with age, specifically mLOX, as per a study by researchers at the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, published in Nature (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Genetic drivers and cellular selection of female mosaic X chromosome loss
Go to source). These genetic variants may play a role in promoting abnormal blood cells (that have only a single copy of chromosome X) to multiply, which may lead to several health conditions, including cancer.
‘ Did You Know?To better understand the causes and effects of mLOX, researchers analyzed circulating white blood cells of nearly 900,000 women across eight biobanks, of whom 12% had the condition.
About 1 in 1,000 women are born with an extra X chromosome, a condition known as Trisomy X or Triple X syndrome. #genomic #dna #women ’
The researchers identified 56 common genetic variants—located near genes associated with autoimmune diseases and cancer susceptibility—that influenced whether mLOX developed.
DNA Factors Behind Women's Chromosomal ChangesIn addition, rare variants in a gene known as FBXO10 were associated with a doubling in the risk of mLOX.
In women with mLOX, the investigators also identified a set of inherited genetic variants on the X chromosome that were more frequently observed on the retained X chromosome than on the one that was lost.
These variants could one day be used to predict which copy of the X chromosome is retained when mLOX occurs. This is important because the copy of the X chromosome with these variants may have a growth advantage that could elevate the woman’s risk for blood cancer.
The scientists suggest that future research should focus on how mLOX interacts with other types of genetic variation and age-related changes to potentially alter disease risk.
- Genetic drivers and cellular selection of female mosaic X chromosome loss - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07533-7)
Source-Eurekalert