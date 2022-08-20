About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Beauty Regime for All Skin Types

by Hannah Joy on August 20, 2022 at 12:06 AM
Listen to this News
Font : A-A+

Beauty Regime for All Skin Types

Skincare should be a part of your lifestyle. Take time and maintain a daily regime to keep your skin young, healthy and glowing.

Earlier the conversations were all about make-up; we have finally progressed to understand that without good skin, make-up can do little. Hence, the Holy Grail we are chasing today is a skincare routine that's a go-to for all skin types.

Getting the Basics Right

Ideally, we should tend to our skin at least twice every day, which is also known as the AM-PM skin routine.

Beauty Regime: 4 Tips to Follow During Hectic Schedules and Stress

Beauty Regime: 4 Tips to Follow During Hectic Schedules and Stress


Glow despite your busy schedule and stress - Treatments like laser carbon face treatment keep the top skin layer safe and build energy in deeper skin layers, effectively removing the sticky dead skin cells and bringing back your youthful skin.
Advertisement


Morning Skincare Routine

  • Cleanse your skin of all the products from the previous night. This first layer is also known as an active layer which is based on what your skincare actually needs such as (pigmentation, dehydration of skin, and anti-aging). Based on the concerns apply active, treatment-based products such as (hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and niacinamide).
  • The next step is to apply a moisturizer on the basis of your skin type. For oily skin use a gel-based moisturizer and for dry skin use a cream-based moisturizer.
  • The final steps include applying sunscreen with SPF 30 and above. For people who apply make-up, sunscreens with foundation are also available.

Evening Skincare Routine

  • Always start with cleansing your skin: You can use a cleanser that is soap free if you have sensitive or dry skin and a regular face wash if you have oily skin to wash your face.
  • Apply your active ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, or retinol.
  • The final step includes applying a moisturizer. This is the best time to exfoliate your skin.
There are three key factors to remember here:
  • A 60-second pause between each step helps in the meticulous application and affords enough time for the skin to soak in the products.
  • Try to stick to the steps as mentioned because there's a science to them. The lighter products or ones that require deeper penetration are applied initially to be sealed in with the heavier products.
  • As it is said, less is more, and absorption of anything beyond the 3 layers is not possible.

Personalizing the Routine

As of now, we have been discussing the skincare regime at its most basic; when your skin needs more help, you need to do more. Hence, if you're in your early 30s, you could add some anti-aging ingredients to your regimes such as hyaluronic acid (HA) or ceramides.

The former is a particularly strong contender and if you choose it in the form of a skin bio-remodeling treatment such as Profhilo, you'll be looking at smooth, firm and youthful skin as a result. This is because this injectable form of pure HA aids your skin's ability to generate elastin and collagen which are critical to the elasticity of young skin.
Unusual Ingredients for Your Beauty Regime

Unusual Ingredients for Your Beauty Regime


Unusual and rare ingredients are used in your beauty and personal care products by the beauty industries as it benefits your skin. Here are few ingredients for you.
Advertisement

Profhilo is widely known to slow down the aging process. Skin boosters like this help immensely in retaining the moisture of the skin from within to give you a flawless appearance.

The basic go-to skincare routine is as simple as 'abc...' but to customize it to your skin's requirement takes some work. Always remember to keep your skin's health central when you customize your regime.



Source: IANS
Listen to this News
Kick Start Your Day With Skincare Beauty Regime

Kick Start Your Day With Skincare Beauty Regime


Sonia Mathur, Head Training at Divine Organics and Shikhee Agrawal, Head-Training at The Body Shop have listed a step-by-step regime to get beautiful skin.
Advertisement

$15,000-a-Week Beauty Regime for Posh

$15,000-a-Week Beauty Regime for Posh


Media reports indicate that Victoria Beckham spends as much as 15,000 dollars-a-week on her beauty regime.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
Boils / Skin AbscessBoils / Skin Abscess
DermatomyostitisDermatomyostitis
HivesHives
PemphigusPemphigus
Pityriasis RoseaPityriasis Rosea
SclerodermaScleroderma
Skin Self ExaminationSkin Self Examination
VitiligoVitiligo
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Beauty Dermatomyostitis 

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen The Essence of Yoga Iron Intake Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Hearing Loss Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Blood - Sugar Chart Drug - Food Interactions Drug Interaction Checker
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close