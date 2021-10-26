About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Beat Depression With the Right Food

by Colleen Fleiss on October 26, 2021 at 10:34 PM
Font : A-A+

Beat Depression With the Right Food

Consuming right food can help overcome depression, said nutritionists.

Troubles linked to personal health, family situation, financial condition, and any other issue which might trigger despair during Covid-19 pandemic is likely to result in causing mental depression among those facing these situations. The common belief is that people when depressed tend to consume food in excess.

Advertisement


A Lancet report recently indicated that more and more people are suffering from depression related problems due to the after-effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on linkage between food and depression, Dr N. Malleshwari, Chief Dietician & Nutritionist, Gleneagles Global Hospital said: "Poor food choices and selection of foods might contribute to deficiency of the nutrients which actually can result in depression. Some amino acids like tryptophan, tyrosine, methionine, and phenylalanine are often helpful in treating many mild disorders including depression."
Advertisement

Mental depression is a serious problem that affects people around the world, and in many, this could be a life changing occurrence.

"While those who accept they are depressed, seek medical attention or counselling to overcome the condition, the best means to beat depression is to bring about lifestyle changes and start consuming a healthy diet. While medicines or counselling provide temporary relief, eating right food and bringing in positive lifestyle changes will help conquer the problem forever. Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) elicit anti-depressant effects among humans and are very important to be included in diet," said Malleshwari.

"Human bodies normally produce molecules which are called free radicals which could lead to cell damage resulting in quick ageing and cause other problems. Consuming antioxidants-rich foods and vitamins-rich fruits and vegetables will have a positive impact on the brain and certainly lessen the destructive effects of free radicals. Foods like carrots, pumpkin, spinach, oranges, tomato, nuts and seeds, will be of great help," said Dr Arun Kumar, Chief Dietitian, SLG Hospitals.

Swetha, HoD - Nutrition, Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital believes that eating small portions of proteins several times in a day will help boost energy in the human body and will clear the mind.

Overweight or obese people are more likely to suffer from depression because excess body weight will impact immune system and bring hormonal changes among both men and women. Obese individuals must immediately work on cutting down weight if they intend to overcome depression, and healthy food habits is first step in that direction.

Many people who are depressed also have problems with alcohol or drugs; and these not only can interfere with mood, sleep, and motivation, they can also reduce the effectiveness of depression medications.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< ​​​​​​​AstraZeneca...
New Combination Drug for Diabetes Launched >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)
Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)
"Delta Plus" Variant AY.4.2 Raises Concern with a Surge in New COVID-19 Cases
First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines May Improve Mental Health
First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines May Improve Mental Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Depression Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Holistic Management for Depression Hunger Fullness and Weight Control 

Recommended Reading
Depression Symptom Evaluation
Depression Symptom Evaluation
Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain. ...
Foods to Beat Depression
Foods to Beat Depression
Depression can be a severe mental health problem that can lead to other health issues. Find top ......
Protein Intake Calculator
Protein Intake Calculator
Protein Intake Calculator provides the amount of dietary protein for different age groups and ......
Quiz on Depression
Quiz on Depression
The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability ......
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones...
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Depression
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in ...
Holistic Management for Depression
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symp...
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the m...
Pregnancy and Complications
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregn...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close