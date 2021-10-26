New Combination Drug for Diabetes Launched

A fixed dose combination drug for type 2 diabetes has been launched by Pharma giant Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.
In a statement, Glenmark said the combination contains Remogliflozin (100 mg) + Vildagliptin (50 mg) + Metformin (500/1000 mg) in a fixed dose and must be taken twice daily to improve glycemic control in patients.
Glenmark has launched the same under two brand names -- Remo MV and Remozen MV.
Priced at Rs 16.50 per tablet, a diabetic patient has to take the tablet twice a day and cost per day works out to 53 per cent cheaper than other drugs.
According to Alok Malik, Group Vice President & Business Head, India Formulations, the fixed dose combination drug will significantly improve patient compliance and provide glycemic and extra glycemic benefits to patients with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes, in India.
Source: IANS