About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

New Combination Drug for Diabetes Launched

by Colleen Fleiss on October 26, 2021 at 10:38 PM
Font : A-A+

New Combination Drug for Diabetes Launched

A fixed dose combination drug for type 2 diabetes has been launched by Pharma giant Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

In a statement, Glenmark said the combination contains Remogliflozin (100 mg) + Vildagliptin (50 mg) + Metformin (500/1000 mg) in a fixed dose and must be taken twice daily to improve glycemic control in patients.

Advertisement


Glenmark has launched the same under two brand names -- Remo MV and Remozen MV.

The company got the regulatory approval in late September 2021.

Priced at Rs 16.50 per tablet, a diabetic patient has to take the tablet twice a day and cost per day works out to 53 per cent cheaper than other drugs.

According to Alok Malik, Group Vice President & Business Head, India Formulations, the fixed dose combination drug will significantly improve patient compliance and provide glycemic and extra glycemic benefits to patients with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes, in India.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Beat Depression With the Right Food

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)
Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)
"Delta Plus" Variant AY.4.2 Raises Concern with a Surge in New COVID-19 Cases
First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines May Improve Mental Health
First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines May Improve Mental Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetic Retinopathy Drug Toxicity Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Signature Drug Toxicity Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine 

Recommended Reading
Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 Diabetes
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much ...
Top 10 Warning Signs of Diabetes You Shouldn’t Ignore
Top 10 Warning Signs of Diabetes You Shouldn’t Ignore
Warning signs of diabetes such as increased thirst, urinary frequency, prolonged infections, and ......
Quiz on Diabetes Medications
Quiz on Diabetes Medications
How much do you know about the medications used to treat diabetes? Here are a few questions you ......
Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Do Not Increase Breast Cancer Risk
Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Do Not Increase Breast Cancer Risk
Common drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity are not linked to increased breast cancer ......
Diabetes
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, sy...
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels a...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Di...
Diabetes and Exercise
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the...
Diabetic Diet
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nut...
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with ......
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close