Be Aware of Eye Health With the Return to In-Person School and Work

‘Taking frequent breaks and minimizing screen time help eyes to stay healthy.’

Too many hours per day staring at a screen causes eye strain. When working on a computer, we do not blink as often, causing the surface of the eye to become dry. This will cause our eyes to become hazy, blurry, and burn. In turn, eyes feel tired and fatigued.The best solution is to take frequent breaks at the computer.. In addition, try to minimize screen time to let eyes rest.Another common cause of computer-related eye strain is that often glasses are not well suited to the task. Reintroducing contact lenses can be difficult, as our eyes have become drier from extensive computer work.Children's glasses may have been forgotten during remote learning, if children's glasses are greater than one year old, they should get an eye exam. After kindergarten, children should be undergoing eye exams every 2-3 years unless a teacher, parent or student notice a problem.One lesson learned during the pandemic is always good for eye health. Keep the germs away by washing hands frequently and avoid touching the area around eyes.Source: Medindia