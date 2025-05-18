Bat Organoids Could Be Our Next Pandemic Shield

Organoids are tiny lab-grown 3D cell structures that mimic real human or animal organs for research.



IBS Develops Advanced Bat Organoid Platform from Five Species

Over 75% of emerging infectious diseases in humans originate from animals, with bats hosting many deadly viruses like COVID-19, MERS, and influenza. Despite their role, studying viruses in bats has been difficult due to a lack of suitable research tools. Previously, studies relied on generic cell lines or organoids derived from a single organ of one tropical fruit bat species.Now, a major advancement led by Korea's Institute for Basic Science (IBS) and global partners has introduced a groundbreaking bat organoid platform. These lab-grown "mini-organs" are developed from five widely found bat species across Asia and Europe, representing four key organs: lungs, airway, kidneys, and small intestine.“Reconstructing bat organ physiology in the lab lets us explore how zoonotic viruses—those that jump from animals to humans—work, in unprecedented detail,” said KOO Bon-Kyoung, Director of the IBS Center for Genome Engineering.Armed with these new tools, the researchers were able to directly test how key viruses—including SARS-CoV-2, MERS-CoV, influenza A, and hantavirus—infect different bat species and organs. They found that each virus behaves uniquely, sometimes infecting only certain organs or bat species. For example, a virus that grew easily in one bat’s lung might fail to grow in another’s kidney. This helps explain why some viruses can jump to humans, while others remain confined to bats.Senior Researcher KIM Hyunjoon emphasized, “This platform lets us isolate viruses, study infections, and test drugs all within one system—something you can’t do with ordinary lab cell models. By mimicking the bat’s natural environment, it boosts the accuracy and real-world value of infectious disease research.”The team also uncovered another mystery: bats’ immune systems respond differently to the same virus depending on the organ and the species. This could help explain why bats are able to carry so many viruses without becoming sick themselves.Another big achievement was the discovery of two previously unknown bat viruses—a mammalian orthoreovirus and a paramyxovirus—directly from wild bat feces. Notably, one of these viruses could not be grown in standard cell cultures but thrived in the new bat organoids, proving just how valuable this technology is for future virus isolation.And, by converting the organoids into a two-dimensional version, the scientists made it possible to quickly test potential antiviral drugs, like Remdesivir. These tests gave more reliable results than traditional lab methods.This bat organoid platform marks a new era for infectious disease research, making it possible to safely and effectively study dangerous viruses in a setting that closely mirrors real life. For the first time, scientists can screen for new viruses, assess their risk, and test drugs using bat tissues from multiple species and organs.“With these standardized and scalable bat organoids, we aim to systematically identify novel bat-origin viruses and screen antiviral candidates targeting pathogens with pandemic potential,” said Dr. CHOI Young Ki, Director of the Korea Virus Research Institute, Institute for Basic Science (IBS).The research team envisions expanding this work into a global biobank resource that will serve as a cornerstone for both national and international biosecurity efforts. This initiative will enable deeper investigation into the viral features that drive cross-species transmission, support the development of comprehensive genetic maps of key bat species, and facilitate global preparedness. Ultimately, this platform will support efforts by health organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), to predict and prevent future pandemics.Source-Eurekalert