Bajaj Healthcare Launches Ivermectin Tablets for Treating COVID-19

Anil Jain, Joint managing director, Bajaj Healthcare said: "We are pleased to add Ivermectin to our growing product portfolios. The second waves is more aggressive and bigger in number than the first. We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as Ivejaj will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much needed and timely therapy option."Bajaj Healthcare has developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for Ivermectin through using it's R&D team. Most patients ailing from mild to moderate symptoms can benefit from the use of Ivejaj.The company's net profit surged to Rs 326.1% to Rs 26.42 crore on a 79.6% to Rs 178.33 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.Source: Medindia