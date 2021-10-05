by Angela Mohan on  May 10, 2021 at 1:33 PM Coronavirus News
Bajaj Healthcare Launches Ivermectin Tablets for Treating COVID-19
Bajaj Healthcare (BHL) shares raised 6.32% to Rs 624 after the company announced the launch of Ivermectin tablets(Ivejaj) for the control & treatment of COVID-19.

The DCGI gave approval to oral ivermectin tablets of BHL for the treatment of COVID-19 from 6 May 2021.

It is an anti-parasitic drug, which is used to control parasitic roundworm infections and curing parasitic infections, helps to improve health of COVID-19 patients. It acts by paralyzing and killing parasites.


Anil Jain, Joint managing director, Bajaj Healthcare said: "We are pleased to add Ivermectin to our growing product portfolios. The second waves is more aggressive and bigger in number than the first. We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as Ivejaj will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much needed and timely therapy option."

Bajaj Healthcare has developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for Ivermectin through using it's R&D team. Most patients ailing from mild to moderate symptoms can benefit from the use of Ivejaj.

The company's net profit surged to Rs 326.1% to Rs 26.42 crore on a 79.6% to Rs 178.33 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.



Source: Medindia

