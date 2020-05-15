by Ramya Rachamanti on  May 15, 2020 at 11:34 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Atherosclerosis Can change the Structure, Function of Heart
Atherosclerosis in coronary arteries are linked to changes in the structure and function of the heart.

Coronary artery calcium buildup or atherosclerosis is a strong predictor of future coronary heart disease. To date, the evidence suggests that coronary disease interacts and progresses along with the incipient development of myocardial disease, even in the absence of symptoms.

However, data on the association between coronary artery calcium and echocardiographic-based changes of the structure and function of the heart are lacking.

Researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) evaluated the association between coronary artery calcification and echocardiographic measurements that quantify these changes in the heart among 2,650 participants (average age 51 years, 48 percent women) from the Framingham Heart Study.

They observed that higher coronary artery calcium scores were associated with higher values of left ventricular mass index and aortic root diameter, consistent with potential adverse effects of changes in the size, shape, structure and function of the heart.

"We know that coronary artery disease progresses along with myocardial disease, but these findings suggest that there may be a direct link between coronary artery calcium and structural and functional changes in the heart, emphasizing the need to follow a healthy lifestyle in order to help prevent calcification of the arteries," explained corresponding author Vanessa Xanthakis, PhD, assistant professor of medicine and biostatistics at BUSM and an Investigator for the Framingham Heart Study.

Xanthakis believes additional studies are needed to further clarify the pathophysiological basis of the observed associations and to assess whether coronary artery calcium can be used to predict changes in the structure and function of the heart.

These findings appear online in PLOS ONE.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis is a condition in which the arteries become hard and narrow, leading to restricted blood flow.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
READ MORE
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

CholesterolHeart AttackCholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalHeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisAtherosclerosisPericarditis