by Ramya Rachamanti on  August 31, 2020 at 12:06 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Asha, Anganwadi Workers to Hasten Immunization Program
Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam conducted a meeting regarding vaccination and providing medical services. It was attended by the senior officials of the Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD) and the Department of Health (DOH).

After the meeting, Gautam said: "In view of COVID-19, it is essential to protect yourself and others around you, as the care and precaution is the utmost priority but child immunization program is a necessity to keep the future of children healthy and safe."

Empowering Better Health

Gautam said that DWCD has been directed to start the process of vaccination and immunization with all necessary precautions with the help of Asha and Anganwadi workers.


The Minister further said that the ongoing activity of immunization was disrupted due to COVID-19 lockdown but after the partial Unlock, the immunisation has been considered an essential aspect for which a decision has been taken to restore the facilities to children in the best possible manner.

He informed that the Department of Health and Family Welfare has a vital role as it supports organizing immunization camps every month.

Gautam said that the DWCD through its 10,000 Anganwadi centres in the national capital plays an important role in getting the children enrolled in the centres immunized.

"This is done by holding immunization camp in each Anganwadi centre every month in coordination with the Health Department," he said.

In September, the DWCD and the Department of Health will start the immunization programme.

"Under this, the Anganwadi workers will facilitate the medical functionaries for the outreach program for immunisation. The AWW and Anganwadi Helpers (AWH) will help Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM) and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) to organise and co-ordinate immunization camps in the capital," Gautam said.

He said the immunization camp will be organised once a month at each Anganwadi centre.

"During the immunization camp, the AWW and AWH will mobilise the children due to immunization. One attendant with each child must be ensured by the AWW at the time of immunization. For the immunization programme, proper social distancing with all the safety measures will be ensured," Gautam added.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Adult Immunization
Adult immunization is needed for adults whose mandatory childhood vaccines were either missed out or offer less protection, and to guard against new diseases.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Adult ImmunizationTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedNeck Cracking