Asha, Anganwadi Workers to Hasten Immunization Program

The Minister further said that the ongoing activity of immunization was disrupted due to COVID-19 lockdown but after the partial Unlock, the immunisation has been considered an essential aspect for which a decision has been taken to restore the facilities to children in the best possible manner.He informed that the Department of Health and Family Welfare has a vital role as it supports organizing immunization camps every month.Gautam said that the DWCD through its 10,000 Anganwadi centres in the national capital plays an important role in getting the children enrolled in the centres immunized."This is done by holding immunization camp in each Anganwadi centre every month in coordination with the Health Department," he said.In September, the DWCD and the Department of Health will start the immunization programme."Under this, the Anganwadi workers will facilitate the medical functionaries for the outreach program for immunisation. The AWW and Anganwadi Helpers (AWH) will help Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM) and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) to organise and co-ordinate immunization camps in the capital," Gautam said.He said the immunization camp will be organised once a month at each Anganwadi centre."During the immunization camp, the AWW and AWH will mobilise the children due to immunization. One attendant with each child must be ensured by the AWW at the time of immunization. For the immunization programme, proper social distancing with all the safety measures will be ensured," Gautam added.Source: IANS