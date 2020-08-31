New COVID-19 App Enables Users To Communicate Health Risks With Others

By answering a series of questions in each area, the user is assigned a color, ranging from red to blue, to indicate the severity of their symptoms. Users can then share this information with their friends, family members and physicians.The app was developed by Bree Andrews, MD, MPH, neonatologist at the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Medicine Children's Hospital, and medical anthropologist Yaya Ren, PhD, JD, who previously developed the PreeMe+You app to help parents of premature babies track their infants' progress during their neonatal intensive care unit stay.For this app, they also partnered with Stephen Schrantz, MD, a UChicago Medicine internist who specializes in infectious diseases.Andrews said.The group began working together on the app in early March, just as states were beginning lockdowns. Tests were hard to come by, and reliable information about the disease was elusive.Schrantz said.MyCovid Passport's architecture aims to make this as easy as possible for users. Instead of laboring through websites, trying to decide whether their symptoms could indicate COVID-19, users can check in on the app and understand if they are well, slightly under the weather, or need to self-quarantine or visit a hospital.The app also creates a visual symptom journal that users can share with family or friends to show they are healthy, or to indicate to themselves that they should decline group events. It also focuses on mental health and self-care, reminding patients that the disease and societal quarantine can affect their mood. The group also is working with teens — a demographic that may be getting tired of social distancing — in order to help them avoid spreading the disease.MyCovid Passport empowers teens by providing them with a tool and health information framework so they can create their own safe social practices, which may be more effective than a parent or authority figure.Ren emphasizes that privacy is a main concern of the startup, and that users' data is only collected for the purposes of using the app.she said.Andrews and Schrantz are working with the UChicago Medicine Center for Healthcare Delivery Science and Innovation to pilot the app to explore using novel technology to disseminate health information, while minimizing disparities for patients.They also just received a pilot grant from the Bucksbaum Institute for Clinical Excellence at the University of Chicago to explore how best to integrate it with patient services.Andrews said.MyCovid Passport is free and available now in the App Store and on Google Play. After downloading the app, use the code 123456 to get started.Source: Newswise