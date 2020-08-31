by Iswarya on  August 31, 2020 at 11:11 AM Coronavirus News
Karnataka's Coronavirus Tally Nearing 3.36-Lakh as Cases Surge
With 8,852 new cases reported from Karnataka, COVID-19 tally surged to 3,35,928, even as 7,101 were discharged, resulting in 88,091 active cases.

"Of the total positive cases across the southern state, 2,42,229 have been cured and discharged till date, while 5,589 succumbed to the infection since March 8, with 106 in the last 24 hours," a state health department official said.

Of the active cases, 730 are in the intensive care unit (ICU), including 285 in Bengaluru, which is the epicenter of the virus in the state.


"Of the new cases, Bengaluru accounted for 2,821, taking its tally to 1,27,263, including 37,703 active after 87,621 were discharged so far, with 2,406 in the last 24 hours, while 1,938 died of the virus till date, with 27 during the day," said the official in the health bulletin.

Of the patients discharged during the day across the state, 715 were in Balagavi district, followed by 334 in Yadgir, Ballari (274), Mysuru (255), Dharwad (249) and Dakshina Kannada (213).

Source: IANS

