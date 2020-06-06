by Colleen Fleiss on  June 6, 2020 at 11:26 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Artificial Tissue Used to Research Uterine Contractions, Say Researchers
Two experimental devices have allowed scientists to study the harmful effects of hyperperistalsis, or an excess of nonpregnant uterine contractions. The study has been published in APL Bioengineering article. They wanted to study the negative effects of hyperperistalsis, contractions of the uterine wall that occur too frequently.

Throughout an individual's lifetime, the uterus undergoes spontaneous contractions of the uterine wall, which can induce uterine peristalsis, a specific wavelike contraction pattern. These contractions are important for many reproductive processes, such as the transportation of sperm prior to impregnation, but hyperperistalsis could impede fertility and lead to diseases, such as adenomyosis or endometriosis.

"The nonpregnant spontaneous myometrial contractions induce the uterine peristalsis, which exerts physical loads on the internal endometrial barrier and, thereby, affect the biological performance," said David Elad, one of the paper's authors.


The designed tools include a well, which can be disassembled for installation of a biological in vitro model in an experimental chamber, and a flow chamber and transmission system that create the contraction patterns.

"The cells are cultured on a biological or synthetic membrane stretched over a well bottom, which is installed into a cylindrical medium holder. Once the biological model is ready, the well bottom can be disassembled and then installed in the experimental chamber," said Elad. "As far as we know, it is the first time an in vitro biological model was exposed to peristaltic wall shear stresses."

Using their experimental setup, the authors found peristaltic shear stresses caused alterations to the cytoskeleton of endometrial epithelial cells and myometrial smooth muscle cells of the synthetic uterine tissue.

Future research using this approach might include studying the effect of different contraction patterns and the role hormones play in uterine peristalsis. The researchers noted uterine wall models can typically be applied to study models of intestine walls and some organs and tissues.

"The laboratory approach of this work demonstrates future options to explore the complex processes of human reproduction, especially during early stages when accessibility and ethical limitations prohibit in vivo experiments," said Elad.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Braxton Hicks Contractions
Braxton Hicks contractions, also called as prodromal labor or false labor pains are sporadic, unpredictable uterine contractions that mostly occur in late second trimester and in third trimester.
READ MORE
Poor Uterine Contractions In Diabetic Women Linked To Caesarean Birth Risk
Researchers have found that the strength of uterine contractions is significantly weaker in diabetic pregnant women which increases the risk of emergency caesarean birth.
READ MORE
Eating a Light Meal During Labor Would Benefit Most Healthy Women
Without adequate nutrition, women's bodies will begin to use fat as an energy source, increasing acidity of the blood in the mother and infant.
READ MORE
Quiz on Infertility
Obesity negatively affects fertility in females. Find out why fat women have lesser chances of falling pregnant by participating in the following ...
READ MORE
Fibroids in Uterus
Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous tumors that take origin from the myometrium and the neighboring tissue of the uterus. Uterine fibroids cause abnormal vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

Uterine CancerFibroids in UterusNeck Cracking