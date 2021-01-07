Artificial Intelligence Reveals How Young You Look After Facelift Surgery

‘Neural networks play a key role in counseling patients and demonstrating successful results of facial rejuvenation procedures.’

When considering facelift surgery, patients may ask, "How much younger will I look?" For plastic surgeons, that has been a difficult question to answer. Typically, the cosmetic outcomes of face-lifting have been judged on a case-by-case basis, or with the use of subjective ratings.comments senior author James P. Bradley, MD, Vice Chairman of Surgery, Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.The study is published in the July issue ofthe official medical journal of the ASPS.The study used a type of AI algorithm called convolutional neural networks.Dr. Bradley explains.Four different, publicly available neural networks were used to make objective age estimates of facial age for 50 patients who underwent face-lifting. The AI estimates were made using standardized photos taken before and at least one year after facelift surgery.The results were compared with patients' subjective ratings of their appearance, along with responses to a standard patient-rated evaluation (FACE-Q questionnaire).The patients were all women, average age 58.7 years. The AI algorithms used in the study were 100 percent accurate in identifying the patients' age, based on "before" photos.In the "after" photos, the neural networks recognized a 4.3-year reduction in age after facelift surgery. That was substantially less than the 6.7-year reduction, as rated by patients themselves.Dr. Bradley comments.On the FACE-Q questionnaire, patients were highly satisfied with the results of their facelift surgery: average scores (on a 0-to-100 scale) were 75 for facial appearance and over 80 for quality of life. Neural network estimates of age reduction were directly correlated with patient satisfaction.says Dr. Bradley.Artificial intelligence algorithms can provide an objective and reliable estimate of the apparent reduction in age after facelift surgery, the new findings suggest. These age estimates also seem to provide an indicator of patient satisfaction scores - even if the reduction in years doesn't quite match the patient's own subjective rating.Dr. Bradley adds.Source: Eurekalert