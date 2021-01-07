Organic Foods Improve Cognitive Development in Children

‘Poor nutrition, house crowding and indoor air pollution are linked to poorer cognitive function and higher obesity risk in children.’

Raven's Coloured Progressive Matrices (fluid intelligence)

Attention Network Test (attention)

N-Back (working memory)

Born in Bradford (BiB), United Kingdom

Étude des déterminants pré- et postnatals du développement et de la santé de l'enfant (EDEN), France

Infancia y Medio Ambiente (INMA), Spain

Kaunus Cohort (KANC), Lithuania

Norwegian Mother, Father and Child Cohort Study (MoBa), Norway

Mother-Child Cohort in Crete (Rhea), Greece

The explanation for this association may be thatcommented lead author Jordi Júlvez, a researcher at IISPV-CERCA who works closely with ISGlobal.The study also found that fast food intake, house crowding and environmental tobacco smoke during childhood were associated with lower fluid intelligence scores. In addition, exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) indoors was associated with lower working memory scores.The study, titled "Early life multiple exposures and child cognitive function: A multi-centric birth cohort study in six European countries", used data on 1,298 children aged 6-11 years from six European country-specific birth cohorts (United Kingdom, France, Spain, Greece, Lithuania and Norway).The researchers looked at 87 environmental factors the children were exposed to in utero (air pollution, traffic, noise, various chemicals and lifestyle factors) and another 122 factors they were exposed to during childhood.The aim of the study was to analyze the influence of these exposures on the development and maturation of the human brain, since during childhood the brain is not yet fully developed for efficient defense against environmental chemicals and is particularly sensitive to toxicity, even at low levels that do not necessarily pose a risk to a healthy mature brain.The originality of the study lies in its use of an exposome approach, i.e. the fact that it takes into account the totality of exposures rather than focusing on a single one. This approach aims to achieve a better understanding of the complexity of multiple environmental exposures and their simultaneous effect on children's neurodevelopment.Another strength of the study, which analyses cohorts from six European countries, is its diversity, although this factor also poses the additional challenge of cultural differences, which can influence exposure levels and cognitive outcomes.The study found that the main determinants of fluid intelligence and working memory in children are organic diet, fast food diet, crowdedness of the family home, indoor air pollution and tobacco smoke. To date, there has been little research on the relationship between type of diet and cognitive function, but fast food intake has been associated with lower academic development success and some studies have also reported positive associations between organic diets and executive function scores."In our study," explained Júlvez, "we found better scores in fluid intelligence and working memory with higher organic food intake and lower fast food intake."In contrast, exposure to tobacco smoke and indoor PM2.5 during childhood may negatively affect cognitive function by enhancing pro-inflammatory reactions in the brain. Still, according to Júlvez, it is worth bearing in mind thatThe study also found some unexpected associations, which could be explained by confounding and reverse causality. For example, a positive association was found between childhood exposure to perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and cognitive function, even though PFOS is considered an endocrine disruptor that may alter thyroid function and negatively influence cognitive development.The study forms part of the large European project Human Early-Life Exposome (HELIX), as does another recent paper that used the same exposome and the same participants but looked at symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and childhood behavioural problems.explained Martine Vrijheid, last author of the study and head of ISGlobal's Childhood and Environment program.concluded Vrijheid.Tests used to quantify cognitive function:Cohorts used in the study:Source: Eurekalert