About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Predict Cancer Risk of Lung Nodules

by Colleen Fleiss on May 25, 2022 at 11:13 PM
Font : A-A+

Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Predict Cancer Risk of Lung Nodules

A newly developed artificial intelligence (AI) tool predicts the cancer risk in lung nodules seen on CT. The findings are published in the journal Radiology.

"A nodule would appear on somewhere between 5% to 8% of chest X-rays," said study senior author Anil Vachani, M.D., director of clinical research in the section of Interventional Pulmonology and Thoracic Oncology at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare


Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
Advertisement


"Chest CT is such a sensitive test, you'll see a small nodule in upwards of a third to a half of cases. We've gone from a problem that was relatively uncommon to one that affects 1.6 million people in the U.S. every year."

Dr. Vachani and colleagues evaluated an AI-based computer-aided diagnosis tool developed by Optellum Ltd. of Oxford, England, to assist clinicians in assessing pulmonary nodules on chest CT. While CT scans show many aspects of the nodule, such as size and border characteristics, AI can delve even deeper.
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence

Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence


Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial revolution and finds application in several fields including medicine. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on artificial intelligence
Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence To Predict Cancer Risk

"AI can go through very large datasets to come up with unique patterns that can't be seen through the naked eye and end up being predictive of malignancy," Dr. Vachani said.

In the study, six radiologists and six pulmonologists made estimates of malignancy-risk for nodules using CT imaging data alone. They also made management recommendations such as CT surveillance or a diagnostic procedure for each case without and with the AI tool.

A total of 300 chests CTs of indeterminant pulmonary nodules were used in the study. The researchers defined indeterminant nodules as those between 5 and 30 millimeters in diameter.

Analysis showed that the use of the AI tool improved the estimation of nodule malignancy risk on chest CT. It also improved agreement among the different readers for both risk stratification and management recommendations.

"The readers judge malignant or benign with a reasonable level of accuracy based on imaging itself, but when you combine their clinical interpretation with the AI algorithm, the accuracy level improves significantly," Dr. Vachani said.

"The level of improvement suggests that this tool has the potential to change how we judge cancer versus benign and hopefully improve how we manage patients."

The model appears to work equally well on diagnostic CT and low-dose screening CT, Dr. Vachani said, but more study is needed before the AI tool can be used in the clinic. "We've taken the first step here and shown that decision making is better if the AI tool is incorporated into radiology or pulmonology practice," Dr. Vachani said. "The next step is to take the tool and do some prospective trials where physicians use the AI tool in a real-world setting. We are in the process of designing those trials."

Source: Eurekalert
Mesothelioma - Animation

Mesothelioma - Animation


Animation on mesothelioma - a form of lung cancer, that explains about the condition, its risk factors, diagnosis and treatment
Advertisement

The Lungs - Animation

The Lungs - Animation


The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
View all
Recommended Reading
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Health Benefits of Dandelion PlantHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Intellectual disabilityIntellectual disability
PneumoconiosisPneumoconiosis
SilicosisSilicosis
Tattoos A Body ArtTattoos A Body Art
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pneumoconiosis Silicosis Intellectual disability Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) Drug - Food Interactions Find a Hospital Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Diaphragmatic Hernia Vent Forte (Theophylline) Post-Nasal Drip Drug Side Effects Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close