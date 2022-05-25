Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Predict Cancer Risk of Lung Nodules

Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence To Predict Cancer Risk

Dr. Vachani and colleagues evaluated an AI-based computer-aided diagnosis tool developed by Optellum Ltd. of Oxford, England, to assist clinicians in assessing pulmonary nodules on chest CT. While CT scans show many aspects of the nodule, such as size and border characteristics, AI can delve even deeper."AI can go through very large datasets to come up with unique patterns that can't be seen through the naked eye and end up being predictive of malignancy," Dr. Vachani said.In the study, six radiologists and six pulmonologists made estimates of malignancy-risk for nodules using CT imaging data alone. They also made management recommendations such as CT surveillance or a diagnostic procedure for each case without and with the AI tool.A total of 300 chests CTs of indeterminant pulmonary nodules were used in the study. The researchers defined indeterminant nodules as those between 5 and 30 millimeters in diameter.Analysis showed that the use of the AI tool improved the estimation of nodule malignancy risk on chest CT. It also improved agreement among the different readers for both risk stratification and management recommendations."The readers judge malignant or benign with a reasonable level of accuracy based on imaging itself, but when you combine their clinical interpretation with the AI algorithm, the accuracy level improves significantly," Dr. Vachani said."The level of improvement suggests that this tool has the potential to change how we judge cancer versus benign and hopefully improve how we manage patients."The model appears to work equally well on diagnostic CT and low-dose screening CT, Dr. Vachani said, but more study is needed before the AI tool can be used in the clinic. "We've taken the first step here and shown that decision making is better if the AI tool is incorporated into radiology or pulmonology practice," Dr. Vachani said. "The next step is to take the tool and do some prospective trials where physicians use the AI tool in a real-world setting. We are in the process of designing those trials."Source: Eurekalert