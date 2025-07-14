Are Women With Type 2 Diabetes at Greater Undetected Heart Risk?

Women with type 2 diabetes may face higher hidden heart damage risk due to hormonal, metabolic, and diagnostic differences.
A major new study led by researchers in Leicester has revealed that women with type 2 diabetes face almost double the risk of undetected heart damage compared to men. Funded by a prestigious National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Professorship, the study highlights a critical gap in recognizing cardiovascular risks in women living with diabetes, underscoring the need for more tailored screening and treatment approaches.
New Leicester study reveals hidden heart risks in women with Type 2 Diabetes
Go to source)
CMD: A Silent Threat More Prevalent in Women with Type 2 DiabetesCMD is a form of early, silent heart damage caused by impaired blood flow in the heart’s smallest vessels. Using advanced MRI scans and data taken from four studies conducted at the NIHR Leicester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC), researchers found that 46% of the women with type 2 diabetes had signs of CMD, compared to just 26% of the men.
“We’re seeing early warning signs of heart disease that aren’t picked up through routine checks, and it’s women who seem to be most affected,” said NIHR Research Professor at the University of Leicester, Gerry McCann, lead investigator of the study.
“What makes this study remarkable is that all participants were asymptomatic, which means they had no diagnosed heart problems, no chest pain, and no shortness of breath. Yet the scans told a different story.”
Sex-Specific Drivers of CMD: BMI for Women, Blood Pressure for MenDr. Gaurav Gulsin, co-author and NIHR Clinical Lecturer, added: “The study also found that the drivers of CMD differ by sex. In women, CMD was most strongly linked to higher body weight (BMI). However, in men, higher blood pressure was the more significant factor.
This paper also marks a milestone for the NIHR Leicester BRC showcasing the power of cross-theme collaboration of the Cardiovascular, Lifestyle, and Diabetes research teams to uncover complex insights that would not be possible in isolation.
“The findings have significant implications for future prevention strategies. Interventions like weight loss for women and blood pressure control for men could help reduce early heart damage long before it progresses into heart failure which is a condition especially common in people with type 2 diabetes."
