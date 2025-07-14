About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Medindia
Are Women With Type 2 Diabetes at Greater Undetected Heart Risk?

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 14 2025 1:46 AM
Women with type 2 diabetes may face higher hidden heart damage risk due to hormonal, metabolic, and diagnostic differences.

Are Women With Type 2 Diabetes at Greater Undetected Heart Risk?
A major new study led by researchers in Leicester has revealed that women with type 2 diabetes face almost double the risk of undetected heart damage compared to men.
Funded by a prestigious National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Professorship, the study highlights a critical gap in recognizing cardiovascular risks in women living with diabetes, underscoring the need for more tailored screening and treatment approaches. (1 Trusted Source
New Leicester study reveals hidden heart risks in women with Type 2 Diabetes

Go to source)

Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 Diabetes
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
The research, published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance, is one of the most detailed investigations into coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD) to uncover sex-specific risk patterns in people with no signs of heart disease.

CMD: A Silent Threat More Prevalent in Women with Type 2 Diabetes

CMD is a form of early, silent heart damage caused by impaired blood flow in the heart’s smallest vessels. Using advanced MRI scans and data taken from four studies conducted at the NIHR Leicester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC), researchers found that 46% of the women with type 2 diabetes had signs of CMD, compared to just 26% of the men.

“We’re seeing early warning signs of heart disease that aren’t picked up through routine checks, and it’s women who seem to be most affected,” said NIHR Research Professor at the University of Leicester, Gerry McCann, lead investigator of the study.

Congestive Heart Failure
Congestive Heart Failure
Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 
“What makes this study remarkable is that all participants were asymptomatic, which means they had no diagnosed heart problems, no chest pain, and no shortness of breath. Yet the scans told a different story.”

Sex-Specific Drivers of CMD: BMI for Women, Blood Pressure for Men

Dr. Gaurav Gulsin, co-author and NIHR Clinical Lecturer, added: “The study also found that the drivers of CMD differ by sex. In women, CMD was most strongly linked to higher body weight (BMI). However, in men, higher blood pressure was the more significant factor.

An Active Heart - Animation
An Active Heart - Animation
The heart pumps blood constantly providing the power to sustain life.
“This suggests we may need to rethink how we assess cardiovascular risk and that women and men could warrant sex-specific treatments.”

This paper also marks a milestone for the NIHR Leicester BRC showcasing the power of cross-theme collaboration of the Cardiovascular, Lifestyle, and Diabetes research teams to uncover complex insights that would not be possible in isolation.

Insulin Injections for Diabetes
Insulin Injections for Diabetes
Insulin Therapy plays an important role in treating diabetes.Learning about insulin injections can help you better manage your diabetes condition.
“This is a fantastic example of what happens when teams across specialisms come together with a shared goal to spot disease earlier and improve outcomes for patients. It's exactly what the BRC was set up to do,” said Professor of Diabetes Medicine, Melanie Davies CBE, Director of the NIHR Leicester BRC and a co-author of the publication.

“The findings have significant implications for future prevention strategies. Interventions like weight loss for women and blood pressure control for men could help reduce early heart damage long before it progresses into heart failure which is a condition especially common in people with type 2 diabetes."

Reference:
  1. New Leicester study reveals hidden heart risks in women with Type 2 Diabetes - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1097664724011591?via%3Dihub)

Source-Eurekalert


