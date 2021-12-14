Are We Close to Parkinson’s Disease Cure?

Advertisement

says Professor Jody Mason, who led the research from the Department of Biology and Biochemistry at Bath.There have been several efforts toand potentially find a cure for PD.Recently, the study team has found that a new version of a peptide 4554W —However, further experiments are required to extract the benefits of the molecule as a complete cure for PD.says Dr. Richard Meade, the lead author of the study.Source: Medindia