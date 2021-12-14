Are We Close to Parkinson’s Disease Cure?

Parkinson's disease (PD) may soon be cured by the new drug formulation as per a study at the University of Bath, UK, published in Journal of Molecular Biology.
Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that primarily affects movement due to loss of nerve cells - neurons that produce a chemical messenger (neurotransmitter) in the brain called dopamine (black substance).
The typical characteristic of PD is accumulation of abnormally misfolded protein — alpha-synuclein (αS) known as Lewy bodies, that triggers dopamine loss.
Potential Drug for Parkinson's Disease
There have been several efforts to target and 'detoxify' αS-induced neurodegeneration and potentially find a cure for PD.
Recently, the study team has found that a new version of a peptide 4554W — 4654W(N6A) has been proven to significantly reduce the αS misfolding, aggregation, and toxicity. However, further experiments are required to extract the benefits of the molecule as a complete cure for PD.
"The effectiveness of the 4654W(N6A) peptide on alpha synuclein aggregation and cell survival in cultures is very exciting, as it highlights that we now know where to target on the alpha synuclein protein to supress its toxicity. Not only will this research lead to the development of new treatments to prevent the disease, but it is also uncovering fundamental mechanisms of the disease itself, furthering our understanding of why the protein misfolds in the first place," says Dr. Richard Meade, the lead author of the study.
Source: Medindia