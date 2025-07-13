Are Our Heart Risk Tools Inclusive Enough for Diverse Populations?

As the U.S. population ages, heart disease burden will rise—making accurate, inclusive risk tools vital for quality care.



‘As #CVD and its risk factors grow, our ability to precisely estimate #CVDrisk across all U.S. communities becomes vital. This empowers us to better serve and protect #hearthealth in the decades ahead. #heartdisease’

Advertisement

PREVENT Equations Accurately Predict CVD Risk in Diverse Populations

Advertisement

Study Examines CVD Risk in Diverse Northern California Population

Over a mean follow-up of 8.1 years, there were 22,648 (6.3%) CVD events among study subjects.

The predictive accuracy, as demonstrated through use of statistical measures such as the C-statistic and calibration slope, was high for the outcome of total CVD among the Asian and Hispanic populations.

When examined among the subgroups studied, predictive accuracy for total CVD remained high.

There were small differences in the performance of atherosclerotic CVD and heart failure PREVENT equations among racial and ethnic groups and subgroups.

Addressing the Rising CVD Burden

Performance of the American Heart Association’s PREVENT Equations Among Disaggregated Racial and Ethnic Subgroups - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/fullarticle/2835783)

Researchers examined how well the American Heart Association’sequations perform in assessing cardiovascular disease risk. ( )The study focused on the six largest Asian subgroups and two major Hispanic populations—Mexican and Puerto Rican—to evaluate the model's accuracy across these diverse communities.Their findings contribute to improving personalized risk prediction for underrepresented populations.The findings, published inshowed the PREVENT equations accurately predicted CVD, atherosclerotic CVD (ASCVD) and heart failure events across broad, self-identified Asian and Hispanic patient populations.Theis likely to grow as the population gets older. Making sure risk tools work for all our patients is key to giving the best care possible.“We led this study to uncover findings that may inform better cardiovascular healthcare for all. In the original validation, PREVENT equations demonstrated good discernment and calibration among racial and ethnic groups, but the model performance among Asian and Hispanic subgroups had not been previously described,” said Xiaowei (Sherry) Yan, Ph.D., senior scientist at Sutter Health’s Center for Health Systems Research and first author of the study. “Our findings showed the PREVENT models performed well across multiple subgroups, with modest variation across individual Asian and Hispanic populations.”Dr. Yan and colleagues conducted an electronic health record–based retrospective cohort study of 361,778 primary care patients aged 30 to 79 years across Sutter Health — a large integrated health system in Northern California caring for more than 3.5 million patients across urban, suburban and rural communities — from January 2010 to September 2023. Patients who had at least two primary care visits during the study period were eligible for the study. Among patients who met the inclusion criteria, the mean age was 54.6 years; 53% were female; 22% were non-Hispanic Asian and 11% were Hispanic.Results showed the PREVENT equations appropriately predicted risk in contemporary diverse Asian and Hispanic subgroups with modest variation in performance across the subgroups studied.in the coming decades, so the ability to more accurately estimate CVD risk in all the communities we serve is more critical now than ever.Although best practices forwe believe they are an important step forward for communities that have been historically underrepresented in CVD research,” said Powell Jose, M.D., FACC, Sutter Medical Group cardiologist and section chief of general cardiology for Sutter’s heart and vascular service line.Dr. Yan, Dr. Jose and colleagues shared study limitations: they were unable to fully examine all Asian and Hispanic subgroups. Moreover, comparisons of predictive utility of PREVENT and pooled cohort equations were limited by small sample sizes in the Mexican and Puerto Rican Hispanic subgroups.To better inform clinical application of the study findings, future work may focus on providing clinically sensible cutoffs based on PREVENT ASCVD risk to guide treatment decisions.Source-Eurekalert