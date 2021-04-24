Apex Laboratories Gets Approval For Oral Antiviral CleVira As COVID Supportive Drug

Apex Laboratories has received approval from the Central Government for its oral antiviral CleVira drug as a supporting measure for mild to moderate condition of COVID-19, a senior official said.



The company said this is the first of its kind approval in India through various stages of scrutiny at The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences and Interdisciplinary Technical Review Committee.

‘Apex Laboratories said it has got the approval from the Ministry of Ayush for its antiviral drug Clevira as a supporting measure for mild to moderate condition of COVID-19. ’





The trial outcomes revealed that Clevira has shown 86 per cent recovery rate on fifty day of treatment in mild to moderate Covid-19 cases.



The official said enquiries from the medical practitioner world have started for CleVira as a medicine for Covid-19 following the approval from the Ministry of Ayush.



The company's flagship product is Zincovit which is in good demand from corporate hospitals for Covid-19. Apex Laboratories is also into dermatology, pain management, anti-infectives, anti-viral, nutraceuticals and herbal products.



Source: IANS The company said a phase III Clinical trial was carried out in Government Medical College Omandurar Government Estate Chennai with Tamil Nadu government's approval.The trial outcomes revealed that Clevira has shown 86 per cent recovery rate on fifty day of treatment in mild to moderate Covid-19 cases.The official said enquiries from the medical practitioner world have started for CleVira as a medicine for Covid-19 following the approval from the Ministry of Ayush.The company's flagship product is Zincovit which is in good demand from corporate hospitals for Covid-19. Apex Laboratories is also into dermatology, pain management, anti-infectives, anti-viral, nutraceuticals and herbal products.Source: IANS

According to the official, the company will position this as a doctor prescribed drug and not as an over-the-counter sales drug.