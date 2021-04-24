by Colleen Fleiss on  April 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Apex Laboratories Gets Approval For Oral Antiviral CleVira As COVID Supportive Drug
Apex Laboratories has received approval from the Central Government for its oral antiviral CleVira drug as a supporting measure for mild to moderate condition of COVID-19, a senior official said.

The company said this is the first of its kind approval in India through various stages of scrutiny at The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences and Interdisciplinary Technical Review Committee.

According to the official, the company will position this as a doctor prescribed drug and not as an over-the-counter sales drug.


The company said a phase III Clinical trial was carried out in Government Medical College Omandurar Government Estate Chennai with Tamil Nadu government's approval.

The trial outcomes revealed that Clevira has shown 86 per cent recovery rate on fifty day of treatment in mild to moderate Covid-19 cases.

The official said enquiries from the medical practitioner world have started for CleVira as a medicine for Covid-19 following the approval from the Ministry of Ayush.

The company's flagship product is Zincovit which is in good demand from corporate hospitals for Covid-19. Apex Laboratories is also into dermatology, pain management, anti-infectives, anti-viral, nutraceuticals and herbal products.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Tamil Nadu Receives 4 Lakh Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines
Tamil Nadu has received four lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister C.Vijayabaskar.
READ MORE
Human-to-Cat Transmission of the Virus That Causes Covid-19: Study
People have transmitted SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, to cats during the pandemic in the UK. Given the ability of the coronavirus to infect companion animals, it will be important to monitor for human-to-cat, cat-to-cat and cat-to-human ...
READ MORE
Dental Check-Up
It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic check–ups.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Drug ToxicitySignature Drug ToxicityDrugs Banned in IndiaDental Check-Up