Tamil Nadu Receives 4 Lakh Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines

There have been complaints of vaccine shortage with people wanting to get the jab being turned away.
‘Tamil Nadu has received two lakh doses each of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines.’
On Friday, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an assured supply of at least 10 days' Covid-19 vaccine stock of about 20 lakh doses in advance to ensure that the vaccination drive in the individual sites is not affected and the people coming for the second jab get them on the due date.
Source: IANS