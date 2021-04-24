Tamil Nadu Receives 4 Lakh Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines

Tamil Nadu has received four lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister C.Vijayabaskar.



Vijayabaskar said the vaccines will be sent to district centres for further dispersion.

On Friday, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an assured supply of at least 10 days' Covid-19 vaccine stock of about 20 lakh doses in advance to ensure that the vaccination drive in the individual sites is not affected and the people coming for the second jab get them on the due date.

There have been complaints of vaccine shortage with people wanting to get the jab being turned away.