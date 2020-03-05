by Colleen Fleiss on  May 3, 2020 at 11:58 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Antioxidant-rich Diet Helps Reduce Infection Risk in Pediatric Leukemia Patients
In children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), diet rich in vitamin A, alpha and beta carotene and carotenoids was found to reduce the risk of developing mucositis or bacterial infections, revealed study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, a journal of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. The research was led by Kara Kelly, MD, the Waldemar J. Kaminski Endowed Chair of Pediatrics at Roswell Park and Chair of the Roswell Park Oishei Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Program.

"This is the first study to suggest that a high-quality diet, rather than taking supplements, during ALL treatment may be beneficial in reducing these common toxicities," Dr. Kelly says. "It really backs up what my research team has been promoting: that you can't get these benefits by just taking a dietary supplement. There are protective components in whole foods that you don't get when you take a supplement."

ALL is one of the more common childhood cancers. While it is a potentially curable disease, treatments are linked with high rates of infection and mucositis, an inflammation of the mucous membranes that line the digestive tract.


Increased intake of beta carotene, carotenoids (beneficial pigments found in fruits and vegetables), vitamin A and alpha carotene led to lower risk of infection, while increased consumption of vitamin A, E, zinc and carotenoids led to a lower risk of developing mucositis.

Of the 513 children involved in this study, 120 patients (23%) who completed a dietary intake survey at the time of their diagnosis developed a bacterial infection and 87 (4%) patients who submitted a dietary intake survey at the end of induction developed mucositis.

The study was part of a larger phase III clinical trial conducted as part of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Consortium, involving nine facilities in North America, from Canada to Puerto Rico.

The results of this study are noteworthy, as there has been some controversy around antioxidant intake during cancer treatment. Some previous work has suggested that antioxidants could negatively affect the impact of treatment. The team reports that consuming antioxidants through foods was neither beneficial nor harmful in terms of rates of high-end induction minimal residual disease or disease-free survival.

"By eating a healthier diet, patients are not doing anything to risk a relapse," Dr. Kelly notes. It's okay for parents to put cheese or other ingredients on the vegetables to make them more palatable, she adds — so long as the patients maintain a healthy weight.

To build on this work, Dr. Kelly is leading a pilot study at Roswell Park examining a nutrition education intervention to help promote the adoption of a high-quality diet.

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute myeloid Leukemia, more popularly known by its abbreviated form AML, is a fast- evolving leukemia that affects both children and adults alike
READ MORE
Benefits of Antioxidants
Antioxidants are artificial or natural components that help protect the human body from the damage caused due to free radicals.
READ MORE
Antioxidant Food Chart
Know the antioxidant value in foods and plan your daily menu with antioxidant rich foods to stay young and healthy. Antioxidants protect you from free radicals that trigger cell damage and diseases.
READ MORE
How to Cope with Cancer Pain
Pain occurs in about 20-50% of patients with cancer. Proper therapeutic approach can help relieve and manage the condition.
READ MORE
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
Chronic myeloid Leukemia is one of the most common types of blood cancer. It is characterized by excess of WBC stem cells in the bone marrow.
READ MORE
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.
READ MORE
Leukemia
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Leukemia
READ MORE
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.
READ MORE
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.
READ MORE
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Diet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietSouth Beach DietLeukemiaNegative Calorie DietBulimia NervosaChronic Myeloid LeukemiaAcute Myeloid Leukemia