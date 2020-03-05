COVID-19 Updates: Delhi Govt Steps Up Efforts To Protect Its Employees

The Delhi government has stepped up its efforts in order to protect its officials and employees from coronavirus pandemic.



Nikhil Kumar, who is currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Delhi Jal Board, has been appointed as the state nodal officer.

‘The Arvind Kejirwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government appointed a nodal officer to provide all necessary help, including proper medical treatment, to COVID-19 positive officials of the Delhi government. ’





The said officer is also tasked with setting up of a dedicated 24x7 helpline number under the Staff Welfare Cell and circulate it widely to all officials/officers through various means.



The nodal officer will also arrange for psychological counselling, moral support and experience sharing with the infected officers/officials and their family members and ensure that all contacts of Covid-19 positive cases are quarantined as per the protocol.



The newly-appointed officer also has to ensure that the infected employee/family has access to supply of essential goods, services and medicines.



He will also identify and earmark two dedicated hospitals in Delhi and one exclusive testing laboratory (which are covered under DGEHS) for testing and treatment/hospitalisation of Covid-19 infected/ suspected Delhi government officers/officials and their family members on cashless basis, and to circulate the list of such hospitals and laboratory to all concerned officials, corporations and local bodies of GNCT of Delhi to sensitise their officials regarding the same.



Source: IANS The nodal officer has been asked to initiate various actions, including setting up of a staff welfare cell for regular interaction with infected officers/officials as well as their family members to know their health status and the problems, if any, every day and to take all efforts to resolve their problems as fast as possible.The said officer is also tasked with setting up of a dedicated 24x7 helpline number under the Staff Welfare Cell and circulate it widely to all officials/officers through various means.The nodal officer will also arrange for psychological counselling, moral support and experience sharing with the infected officers/officials and their family members and ensure that all contacts of Covid-19 positive cases are quarantined as per the protocol.The newly-appointed officer also has to ensure that the infected employee/family has access to supply of essential goods, services and medicines.He will also identify and earmark two dedicated hospitals in Delhi and one exclusive testing laboratory (which are covered under DGEHS) for testing and treatment/hospitalisation of Covid-19 infected/ suspected Delhi government officers/officials and their family members on cashless basis, and to circulate the list of such hospitals and laboratory to all concerned officials, corporations and local bodies of GNCT of Delhi to sensitise their officials regarding the same.Source: IANS

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, GNCT of Delhi, hereby appoints Nikhil Kumar, CEO (Delhi Jal Board) as State Nodal Welfare Officer to provide all necessary help/assistance (including welfare and proper medical treatment) to COVID-19 positive officers/officials of Government of NCT of Delhi, Autonomous Bodies, Corporations and Local Bodies," a notification from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.