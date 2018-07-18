medindia
Antibodies for Future Therapeutic Molecules against Ebolavirus

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 18, 2018 at 11:31 PM
A set of powerful, broadly neutralizing antibodies (bNAbs) has been discovered in the blood of Ebola virus disease (EVD) survivors by a research under the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
James E. Crowe, Jr., M.D., of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, and Alexander Bukreyev, Ph.D., of University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, headed the research team. The investigators analyzed blood plasma from 17 people who had recovered from EVD. Antibodies isolated from two survivors bound to an essential virus protein, called glycoprotein or GP, from Zaire, Bundibugyo and Sudan Ebola virus species, and prevented the viruses from entering host cells.

Ebola virus uses GP to attach to cell membranes and initiate infection. In a series of experiments, the team delineated interactions between various forms of viral GP and three of the newly isolated bNAbs. The results provided evidence of multiple mechanisms by which the antibodies inhibit actions of all forms of GP, thus preventing infection by halting viral entry into the host cell. The team also determined that one of the bNAbs, EBOV-520, recognizes and binds to a portion of virus GP in such a way that prevents it from interacting with a cell surface protein called NPC1 and initiating the infection cycle.

The researchers conclude that these broadly neutralizing antibodies are promising candidates for further development as therapeutic molecules against several ebolavirus species.

Source: Eurekalert

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.

Yaws Disease

Yaws is a chronic infectious disease caused by a bacterium Treponema pallidum ssp. pertenue. that affects the skin, bones, cartilage and joints.

Trypanosomiasis

Sleeping sickness or Trypanosomiasis is a vector-borne parasitic disease which can trigger life threatening complications in the absence of treatment

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis nigricans is a skin condition in which discoloration and hyperpigmentation of the skin ...

 Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the ...

 How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

Simple, quick, and easy methods can be included in your diet or exercise routine, which can help ...

