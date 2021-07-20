Antibodies for COVID-19 Could Persist at Least Nine Months Post Infection

Antibodies effective against COVID-19 might persist at least nine months after infection, found a new study by researchers from the University of Padua and Imperial College London.



The study team tested more than 85 percent of the 3,000 residents of Vo', Italy, in February/March 2020 for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 infection and performed three types of antibody tests among them again in May and November 2020 for antibodies against the virus.

‘Around 99% of people who had COVID-19 showed measurable levels of antibodies after about nine months from the infection. Antibody levels between symptomatic and asymptomatic infections did not differ significantly.’





The team also investigated the status of infection among the household members of the patients and found that about 1 in 4 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 passes the infection to a family member.



"It is clear that the epidemic is not over, neither in Italy nor abroad. Moving forward, I think that it is of fundamental importance to continue administering first and second vaccine doses as well as to strengthen surveillance including contact tracing. Encouraging caution and limiting the risk of acquiring SARS-CoV-2 will continue to be essential," concluded Dr.Dorigatti.



The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications .







