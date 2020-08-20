by Samhita Vitta on  August 20, 2020 at 1:17 PM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Anti-aging Factor Key to Hypertension and High Salt Content
Anti-aging factor responsible for hypertension associated with age due to high salt intake, according to a new study.

High blood pressure is often called a silent killer because it is the biggest risk factor for the most death and disability worldwide including heart disease and stroke, but presents no symptoms as a warning indicator.

Empowering Better Health

Many elderly people have high blood pressure that is difficult to treat, and good preventative methods and appropriate markers have not been elucidated.


It has been known that high salt intake causes hypertension, but its exact mechanism was not understood until this study which found for the first time that Klotho deficiency, an anti-aging factor produced in the kidneys causes aging-associated hypertension through high salt intake.

Klotho is an anti-aging protein that acts as a hormone and is secreted into the blood from the kidneys. Its presence decreases with age causing the vascular and arterial system to stiffen.

A recent study had shown the inverse relationship between the Klotho concentration and BP salt sensitivity. Hypertension is caused by excessive intake of salt, but the sensitivity of blood pressure to salt varies from individual to individual, and highly sensitive people are more likely to have high blood pressure.

In general, young people are less sensitive and are unlikely to develop hypertension, whereas older people are more sensitive to salt and are likely to develop hypertension. However, the mechanism of increased salt sensitivity with aging was unknown.

The research group first confirmed that salt sensitivity increased in aged mice, and revealed that the cause is that the blood concentration of the anti-aging factor Klotho protein decreases with age.

Furthermore, the group clarified the molecular mechanism Wnt5a-RhoA pathway for the first time. The results showed that Klotho supplementation could prevent the development of hypertension, and Klotho levels could be a predictive marker for the development of hypertension.

Corresponding author and Specially Appointed Professor Toshiro Fujita of Shinshu University School of Medicine and Research Center for Social Systems, and Division of Epigenetics, Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology, University of Tokyo states that it took time, "to elucidate the molecular mechanism of salt-sensitive hypertension with aging. Although Klotho deficiency was known to activate Wnt signaling, the detailed mechanism by which Wnt activation causes vasoconstriction was unknown. We found that the Wnt signal has two pathways, the canonical pathway which was understood as significant in oncological research, but it took time to demonstrate that the Wnt-RhoA pathway of the non-canonical pathway causes vasoconstriction in cell experiments and mouse experiments."

In experiments using aged mice and cells, abnormal activation of the above pathway could be reversed by supplementation with Klotho protein. As a result, it was possible to establish that the cause of salt-sensitive hypertension due to aging is Klotho protein decline.

The results of this experiment showed that Klotho supplementation could prevent the development of hypertension in the elderly and that Klotho levels could be a predictive marker for the development of hypertension.

Trials for human verification is currently underway.

Aging, a universal phenomenon causes not only hypertension but dementia and frailty, and impairs the healthy life expectancy of individuals.

The aging-related phenomenon of Klotho protein deficiency may be related to the onset of dementia and sarcopenia, or the loss of muscle-mass and usage associated with aging. Its onset mechanism is currently under investigation.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Hypertension: Regular Exercise Helps Control Blood Pressure Rise
Engaging in regular exercise is a safe approach for people living in relatively polluted regions. Air pollution increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases and death. Regular physical activity outweighs the ill effect of air pollution.
READ MORE
World Hypertension Day
World Hypertension Day is observed every year on 17th May worldwide. This day aims to create awareness about hypertension and its risks among the general public. Theme for the year 2020 is 'Know Your Numbers.'
READ MORE
Gum Disease may Increase Risk of Hypertension
Periodontitis or gum disease is a common condition that increases the risk of hypertension and consequently, increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.
READ MORE
Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.
READ MORE
Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You
Is there anyone in this world who fails to be swayed by the magic of youth? None, for when youth explodes joyously all Nature smiles!
READ MORE
Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health
Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.
READ MORE
Diet and High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).
READ MORE
High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.
READ MORE
High Blood Pressure and Herbs
Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

High Blood PressureDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseDiet and High Blood PressureStress and the Gender DivideSilent Killer DiseasesQuiz on HypertensionAnti-aging Secrets to a Younger YouCan Garlic Control High Blood PressureHigh Blood Pressure and HerbsBenefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health