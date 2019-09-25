medindia

Antacid Ranitidine may Cause Cancer, Health Alert Sounded

by Iswarya on  September 25, 2019 at 10:39 AM Drug News
Drugs Controller of India sounded a public health alert on ranitidine, as the medicine which is used commonly to counter stomach acidity contains a chemical compound which can cause cancer.
Drugs Controller, V.G. Somani, who is under the Directorate General of Health Services, has issued a directive to all states alerting them on ranitidine and asking them to ask all drug manufacturers to take measures to ensure patient safety.

According to the directive, ranitidine medicines contain a nitrosamine impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) at low levels. NDMA has been classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as probably carcinogenic to humans.

Ranitidine is used for multiple indications in the country and is available in different formulations, including tablets and injections. It is a prescription drug under Schedule H.

The state drug controllers have been asked to communicate the manufacturers of ranitidine to verify their products and take appropriate action for public safety.

The cancerous effect was noticed by the US FDA, which has issued an alert. Companies manufacturing the formulation in India are expected to stop production of ranitidine immediately. Following the Drugs Controller's directive, doctors would be advised by their medical associations to stop prescribing the medicine.

Source: IANS

