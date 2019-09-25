medindia

New Promising Therapeutic Target for Glioblastoma Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 25, 2019 at 10:16 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Spanish researchers have discovered a new promising therapeutic target for glioblastoma.
New Promising Therapeutic Target for Glioblastoma Identified
New Promising Therapeutic Target for Glioblastoma Identified

Glioblastoma is the most frequent and aggressive brain cancer due to its ability to escape the immune system. However, the way in which this tumor manages to induce this immune tolerance was not known in detail.

Show Full Article


A research published in PNAS carried out at the Instituto de Neurociencias UMH-CSIC, in Alicante (Spain), and the IMIB-Arrixaca in Murcia (Spain), has find out in detail how this tumor invade healthy tissue with hardly any resistance, a finding that could become glioblastoma's Achilles heel.

The team led by Dr. Salvador Martínez, director of the UMH-CSIC Institute of Neurosciences in Alicante (Spain), and Dr. Rut Valdor, of IMIB-Arrixaca in Murcia (Spain), has shown how glioblastoma hijacks the contractile cells that surround the blood vessels of the brain and are also part of the barrier that protects it. The objective is to deactivate the antitumoral function of that these cells, called pericytes, and force them to work on the expansion of the tumor.

This change in the function of the pericytes, which are no longer defending cells to become "enemies", is achieved by glioblastoma by altering one of the cellular "cleaning services": chaperone mediated autophagy. Through autophagy the cell breaks down and destroys damaged or abnormal proteins. And chaperones are proteins that actively work on this task. The alteration by the glioblastoma of this cleaning service changes the proinflammatory defense function of the pericytes by another immunosuppressive, which favors the survival of the tumor.

Inactivating the tumor

Researchers have been able to verify in a mouse model that blocking this anomalous autophagy hinders the development of the tumor, causing defective adhesion of glioblastoma to the pericyte and, with it, the death of cancer cells, so it becomes a promising therapeutic goal. "This work reveals a previously unknown capacity of glioblastoma to modulate chaperone mediated autophagy (AMC) in pericytes, and thus promote tumor progression. Our results point to the AMC as a promising therapeutic goal to treat this aggressive brain cancer so far without cure", says Dr. Martínez.

Previous this group showed that the influence of glioblastoma on the pericyte prevents destructive T lymphocytes from attacking the tumor. "That is why the brain does not detect glioblastoma and cannot react against it," explains Salvador Martínez, director of the Experimental Neurobiology group at the Instituto of Neurociencias UMH-CSIC in Alicante.

This new finding narrows the fence against this aggressive brain tumor and is in line with the current hypothesis about the role of autophagy in suppressing the early stages of tumor development and how alterations in this process contribute to its progression.

It is the most frequent brain tumor with the worst prognosis. Despite decades of intense research, its complex biology is still not fully understood and existing treatments have not achieved a significant increase in survival.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastomas are tumors that arise from astrocytes that make up the supportive tissue of the brain. Glioblastomas are usually highly malignant.

New Drug Target for Glioblastoma Identified

New drug target for glioblastoma was found to contribute to the spread and proliferation of a dangerous subset of cancer cells, called glioma stem cells.

Novel Targeted Therapy Against Glioblastoma

Researchers at the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre used mouse models to suppress glioblastoma tumor growth by blocking TRF1 telomere protein.

Patient Survival In Glioblastoma Depends on DNA Modifications

Study shows the distribution of a DNA defect in the glioblastoma genome and its relationship with patient survival.

More News on:

Glioblastoma Multiforme

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Dry Skin

Watery Eyes

Eating Nuts Every Day can Help You Lose Weight
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive