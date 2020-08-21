by Iswarya on  August 21, 2020 at 10:17 AM Women Health News
Anorexic Girls may Not Reach Their Full Height Potential
Growth impairment is a notable feature of anorexia in teenage girls, resulting in reduced height compared to the normal population, finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Anorexia nervosa is a condition in which a person loses an unhealthy amount of weight on purpose by dieting, sometimes along with excessive exercise, binge eating, and/or purging behaviors. People with anorexia nervosa have an intense fear of gaining weight and a disturbed body image (such as thinking they are fat even when they are very underweight).

Empowering Better Health

"We suggest that the height impairment is a marker for other complications of anorexia nervosa affecting the person's overall health in several aspects: bone health, cognitive function, and problems with pregnancy and childbirth later in life. Early diagnosis and treatment could prevent, or at least reduce, the risk of these complications," said the study's corresponding author, Dalit Modan-Moses, M.D., of The Edmond and Lily Safra Children's Hospital, Chaim Sheba Medical Center, in Tel Hashomer, Israel.


The researchers studied 255 girls around 15 years old who were hospitalized for anorexia nervosa. They measured their height at the time of admission, discharge, and at adult height and found it was lower than expected. Adult height was significantly shorter than expected when compared to the genetic potential according to an average of the patient's mother and father's heights.

"This study may have implications for the management of malnutrition in adolescents with other chronic diseases in order to achieve optimal adult height and bone health," Modan-Moses said.

Source: Eurekalert

