by Iswarya on  August 21, 2020 at 8:26 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Stomach Capacity of Obese People Increases at Buffets
Stomach capacity in obesity changes to suit various eating situations, affecting feelings of fullness and the urge to overeat, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology.

Physical, genetic, and social factors are just a few components that influence eating behavior, which includes the desire to stop eating due to fullness (satiety) and the physical state of fullness (satiation). The associations between stomach capacity—while fasting and after eating—and both satiety and satiation are unclear.

Empowering Better Health

Researchers studied a group of obese but otherwise healthy participants while fasting, after drinking approximately 10 ounces of a liquid nutritional supplement and after eating a meal at a buffet. The volunteers were instructed to drink the nutritional supplement at a steady rate of 1 ounce per minute and rated their sense of fullness every five minutes. When the participants reached the state of "maximum or unbearable fullness," they were told to stop the drink test.


Four hours later, the volunteers were invited to eat as much as they wanted from the carbohydrate-rich buffet during a 30-minute period. The research team measured the volunteers' desire to keep eating through the number of calories they consumed and through a widely used lifestyle questionnaire that determines a person's ability to resist the urge to overeat. The study showed that a smaller fasting gastric volume has the potential to reduce calorie intake.

Using validated questionnaires, the researchers also assessed the ability of participants to control the urge to eat and found that greater control corresponded with a higher level of gastric accommodation (volume of the stomach) during a standard meal. The meal, in this case, consisted of 10 ounces of the nutritional supplement. However, the eating behaviors at the buffet meal did not follow this pattern. The researchers found that increased food intake at the buffet was associated with a reduced ability to control the urge to eat food based on the responses to the questionnaire. Overall, the results suggest that the size of the stomach during fasting and its reflex enlargement after a meal is one set of determinants of food intake. However, the brain controls some of eating and drinking behavior, showing the urge to eat is sometimes difficult to control, regardless of fullness.

Future studies will focus on assessing "the physiological and behavioral traits [of lean, overweight and obese volunteers] in association with weight gain and weight loss in order to better understand the complex regulation of energy consumption and appetite," the researchers wrote.

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar
Sugar in terms of caloric value is similar to starch, but in terms of metabolic effects, it is far different. It comes with a special payload.
READ MORE
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.
READ MORE
Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity
Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!
READ MORE
Childhood Obesity
Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.
READ MORE
Battle of the Bulge
The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.
READ MORE
COX - 2 Inhibitors
What are COX–2 Inhibitors? Why are they safer compared to NSAIDs and which conditions are best treated by these drugs. Learn more about COX-2 inhibitors.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Battle of the BulgeCOX - 2 Inhibitors