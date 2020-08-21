Stomach Capacity of Obese People Increases at Buffets

‘People with obesity may have larger stomach volume, decreased ability to quell eating urges at meals. ’

Four hours later, the volunteers were invited to eat as much as they wanted from the carbohydrate-rich buffet during a 30-minute period. The research team measured the volunteers' desire to keep eating through the number of calories they consumed and through a widely used lifestyle questionnaire that determines a person's ability to resist the urge to overeat. The study showed that a smaller fasting gastric volume has the potential to reduce calorie intake.Using validated questionnaires, the researchers also assessed the ability of participants to control the urge to eat and found that greater control corresponded with a higher level of gastric accommodation (volume of the stomach) during a standard meal. The meal, in this case, consisted of 10 ounces of the nutritional supplement. However, the eating behaviors at the buffet meal did not follow this pattern. The researchers found that increased food intake at the buffet was associated with a reduced ability to control the urge to eat food based on the responses to the questionnaire. Overall, the results suggest that the size of the stomach during fasting and its reflex enlargement after a meal is one set of determinants of food intake. However, the brain controls some of eating and drinking behavior, showing the urge to eat is sometimes difficult to control, regardless of fullness.Future studies will focus on assessing "the physiological and behavioral traits [of lean, overweight and obese volunteers] in association with weight gain and weight loss in order to better understand the complex regulation of energy consumption and appetite," the researchers wrote.