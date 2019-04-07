Androgen deprivation therapy is a hormone-suppressing therapy used to treat prostate cancer. New research has found that androgen suppression therapy is linked to a higher likelihood of Alzheimer's disease or dementia compared to no androgen deprivation therapy.

Androgen Deprivation Therapy Increases Vulnerability to Dementia & Alzheimer's

‘Androgen suppression therapy is a hormone therapy aimed at reducing the levels of male hormones or androgens to prevent them from stimulating the growth of prostate cancer cells.’

Researchers report androgen deprivation therapy was associated with a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with Alzheimer disease or dementia compared with no androgen deprivation therapy over an average follow-up of eight years. The study has limitations to consider, including that the patients were Medicare enrollees and not enrolled in a health maintenance organization.Source: Eurekalert

Data for 154,089 older men diagnosed with prostate cancer were used to analyze the association between androgen deprivation therapy, a hormone-suppressing therapy used to treat prostate cancer, and subsequent diagnosis of Alzheimer disease or dementia. Of the men, 62,330 (average age 76) received androgen deprivation therapy within two years of being diagnosed with prostate cancer and 91,759 men (average age 74) didn't have such treatment.