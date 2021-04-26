by Colleen Fleiss on  April 26, 2021 at 11:13 PM Coronavirus News
Amazon to Donate 10,000 Oxygen Concentrators To India
Amazon is planning to donate 10,000 oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines to hospitals to augment their capacity to help coronavirus infected patients across multiple cities in India.

Additionally, Amazon India is also procuring over 1,500 oxygen concentrators and other critical medical equipment in partnership with non-profits including Swasth, Concern India and impact organisations like ACT Grants and Sattva Consulting.

The company said that the organisations are working closely with the Indian government to expedite the entry of these oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines into the country.


"We stand firmly with the country, deploying our global logistics network to urgently airlift the needed oxygen concentrators to support the nation's immediate need," said Amit Agarwal, Global SVP and Country Head, Amazon India.

Amazon will bear the cost of airlifting these oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines, procured through multiple funders including ACT Grants and PPCR from Singapore to India through Air India and other international carriers.

Additionally, the company will also manage the movement of these oxygen concentrators and other donations from the local airport to identified hospitals and institutions.

Source: IANS

