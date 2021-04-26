by Colleen Fleiss on  April 26, 2021 at 11:18 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Women can Take Coronavirus Vaccines During Menstruation
Women can take coronavirus vaccines during their periods, clarified the government. A social media post, being circulated widely, said that women should not take Covid-19 vaccines five days before and after their period cycle as their immunity is very less during the time.

"#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #Covid19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don't fall for rumours! All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1," the PIB said in a tweet.

"Even if there is a connection, one unusual period is no cause for alarm," they said.


The rumours were also quashed by doctors and activists, while urging people to get vaccinated. Vaccination in India has been opened for all above 18 years of age from May 1.

"A lot of patients messaging me asking if it's safe/effective to take the vaccine during their period. Some silly WhatsApp rumour has spooked everyone. Your period has no effect on the vaccine efficacy. Take it as soon as you can. Spread the word, please," Mumbai-based gynaecologist Dr Munjaal V. Kapadia said in a tweet.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Menstrual Cycle
Menstrual cycle occurs every month during a woman's reproductive age. Tracking menstrual cycle helps understand ovulation time and irregularities.
READ MORE
Test Your Knowledge on Menstrual Cramps
Menstrual cramps, dysmenorrhea or painful periods affect more than half the women during their monthly periods. Take this quiz to test your knowledge about menstrual cramps and learn how to manage ...
READ MORE
Who Should be Prioritized for Covid-19 Vaccination?
Prioritization of COVID-19 vaccines can save lives and reduce the spread of infection. Prioritization has benefits because people differ in at least two key ways - their risk of infection and the likelihood of serious consequences from infection
READ MORE
Female Athlete Triad
Female athlete triad is caused by extreme dieting and exercise usually among young women athletes and leads to abnormal menstruation, an unhealthy body and in extreme cases even death.
READ MORE
Menorrhagia
Menorrhagia is a condition where a woman has menstrual periods that are heavy or prolonged and causes anemia in women and affect their quality of life.
READ MORE
Menstrual Periods
An understanding of the causes of menstrual period abnormalities is necessary for correct diagnosis and effective treatment.
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Painful Menstrual Periods
Dysmenorrhea or painful menstrual periods can be due to primary or secondary causes.
READ MORE
Primary Amenorrhea
Amenorrhea is a menstrual disorder in women indicating absence of menses. Menstruation signals womanhood, the gift of procreation, re-creation, and regeneration.
READ MORE
Ten Most Common Gynecological Problems Every Woman Must Know
Gynecological problems affect the female reproductive system. Here is a brief description of the ten most common gynecological disorders.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE
Vaginal Bleeding
Normal vaginal bleeding begins in the early teens and goes on till a woman’s mid-life. It is the bloody discharge from the uterus during menstruation.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Primary AmenorrheaVaginal BleedingMenorrhagiaVaccination for ChildrenPainful Menstrual PeriodsMenstrual PeriodsMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeFemale Athlete TriadMenstrual CycleTen Most Common Gynecological Problems Every Woman Must Know