Women can Take Coronavirus Vaccines During Menstruation

"Even if there is a connection, one unusual period is no cause for alarm," they said.
‘Many reports have emerged in the US claiming that periods change after they got their coronavirus vaccines. However, so far, there's no data linking getting vaccinated to changes in menstruation.’
The rumours were also quashed by doctors and activists, while urging people to get vaccinated. Vaccination in India has been opened for all above 18 years of age from May 1.
"A lot of patients messaging me asking if it's safe/effective to take the vaccine during their period. Some silly WhatsApp rumour has spooked everyone. Your period has no effect on the vaccine efficacy. Take it as soon as you can. Spread the word, please," Mumbai-based gynaecologist Dr Munjaal V. Kapadia said in a tweet.
Source: IANS