About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

AI's Role in Detecting Osteoporosis Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 29 2024 6:25 AM

AI`s Role in Detecting Osteoporosis Revealed
Osteoporosis, often dubbed the "silent disease" due to its challenging early detection, may soon benefit from predictive artificial intelligence. Researchers have advanced this possibility with a new deep learning algorithm that surpasses current computer-based methods for predicting osteoporosis risk. This innovation could enable earlier diagnoses and improved outcomes for at-risk patients (1 Trusted Source
Developing and comparing deep learning and machine learning algorithms for osteoporosis risk prediction

Go to source).
Their results were recently published in Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence.

Lifestyle And Osteoporosis
Lifestyle And Osteoporosis
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefly explains about Lifestyle and Osteoporosis

Deep Learning Models in Osteoporosis Research

Deep learning models have gained notice for their ability to mimic human neural networks and find trends within large datasets without being specifically programmed to do so. Researchers tested the deep neural network (DNN) model against four conventional machine learning algorithms and a traditional regression model, using data from over 8,000 participants aged 40 and older in the Louisiana Osteoporosis Study. The DNN achieved the best overall predictive performance, measured by scoring each model’s ability to identify true positives and avoid mistakes.

“The earlier osteoporosis risk is detected, the more time a patient has for preventative measures,” said lead author Chuan Qiu, a research assistant professor at the Tulane School of Medicine Center for Biomedical Informatics and Genomics. “We were pleased to see our DNN model outperform other models in accurately predicting the risk of osteoporosis in an aging population.”

In testing the algorithms using a large sample size of real-world health data, the researchers were also able to identify the 10 most important factors for predicting osteoporosis risk: weight, age, gender, grip strength, height, beer drinking, diastolic pressure, alcohol drinking, years of smoking, and income level.

Diet for Osteoporosis
Diet for Osteoporosis
The diet for osteoporosis includes bone-strengthening foods like dairy products, fish, fruits, and vegetables, along with adhering to a healthy lifestyle.
Notably, the simplified DNN model using these top 10 risk factors performed nearly as well as the full model which included all risk factors.

While Qiu admitted that there is much more work to be done before an AI platform can be used by the public to predict an individual’s risk of osteoporosis, he said identifying the benefits of the deep learning model was a step in that direction.

Advertisement
Quiz on Osteoporosis
Quiz on Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis is a debilitating condition that affects all the bones. However, the bones of the hip, wrists and spine are most affected. Learn more about the debilitating disease of Osteoporosis by taking this ...
“Our final aim is to allow people to enter their information and receive highly accurate osteoporosis risk scores to empower them to seek treatment to strengthen their bones and reduce any further damage,” Qiu said.

Reference:
  1. Developing and comparing deep learning and machine learning algorithms for osteoporosis risk prediction - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/artificial-intelligence/articles/10.3389/frai.2024.1355287/full)
Source-Eurekalert
Top Ten Foods to Prevent Osteoporosis
Top Ten Foods to Prevent Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis is a bone disease that increases a person’s risk for fracture. Improving bone health through diet is a natural way to fight osteoporosis

Recommended Readings
Latest News on IT in Healthcare
View All
Advertisement